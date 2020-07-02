FDA warns consumers about hand sanitizer products containing methanol

The toxic substance is often used to create fuel and antifreeze, and it can cause short- and long-term health problems.
"Methanol, or wood alcohol, is a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested and can be life-threatening when ingested," the FDA said in a statement. "The agency is aware of adults and children ingesting hand sanitizer products contaminated with methanol that has led to recent adverse events including blindness, hospitalizations and death."
The agency reported seeing an increase in hand sanitizers that are labeled to contain ethanol, but have actually tested positive for methanol contamination.
Voluntary recalls have been issued, but some products may still be found on store shelves.
Last month, the FDA warned consumers about hand sanitizer products manufactured by Mexican company Eskbiochem SA de CV, which contained methanol.
The FDA has since expanded its list of specific products to avoid beyond the ones produced by Eskbiochem SA de CV. See the full list below:
- Grupo Insoma, S.A.P.I de CV (Mexico), Hand sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol (NDC: 75744-0200-3, 75744-0200-4, 75744-0201-5, 75744-0202-1, 75744-0250-1, 75744-0250-2, 75744-0500-1, 75744-1000-1, 75744-1000-3, 75744-1001-1)
- Transliquid Technologies (Mexico), Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer (NDC: 75477-435-02, 75477-435-10, 75477-435-12, 75477-435-25, 75477-435-50, 75477-534-10)
- Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV (Mexico), Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free (NDC: 75165-003-02, 75165-004-01, 75165-005-01, 75165-006-01, 75165-008-01, 75165-250-01, 75165-600-01)
- Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV (Mexico), Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution hand sanitizer (NDC: Not listed)
- Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico), Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70% (NDC: 76676-402-01, 77676-402-02, 77676-402-03, 77676-402-04, 77676-402-05, 77676-402-06, 77676-402-07, 77676-402-08, 77676-402-09, 77676-402-10, 77676-402-11, 77676-402-12, 77676-402-13, 77676-402-14, 77676-402-16, 77676-402-17, 77676-402-18, 77676-402-19, 77676-402-20)
- Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico), All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)
- Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico), Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)
- Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico), Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-006-01) Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico), The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10)
- Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico), CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)
- Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico), CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)
- Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico), CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)
- Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico), Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC:74589-001-01)
For more information, visit the FDA's website.
