First vaping-related death reported in Delaware

Juul CEO Kevin Burns will step down from the company effective immediately. The company also announced it will suspend all advertising in the U.S.

DOVER, Delaware -- Delaware public health officials are reporting the state's first vaping-related death.Officials said Thursday that an individual with a history of exposure to vaping died in August after a lengthy hospitalization. They refused to release details on the cause of death or the person's age, gender and county of residence.Officials said there are four other confirmed cases of vaping-related lung illness in Delaware, and seven additional probable cases.The individuals involved range in age from 15 to 65.Only one of those 11 cases involves nicotine-only exposure.The others involve THC, the main psychoactive compound in marijuana, or a combination of THC and nicotine.