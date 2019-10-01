Health & Fitness

First vaping-related death reported in New Jersey: Officials

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey health officials have announced the first death associated with vaping.

Officials say they were notified in August about an adult female from North Jersey who died as a result of vaping.

"The New Jersey Department of Health is saddened to announce a death associated with this outbreak. This death underscores the potential dangers associated with vaping," said Persichilli, who chairs the Governor's Electronic Smoking Device Task Force.

What we know about vaping illness outbreak, deaths



The total number of confirmed and probable cases of serious lung disease in the state has risen to 14-including two probable cases. Thirty-two reports of severe lung illness are still under investigation. The age range of all cases and reports under investigation is between 15 and 51 years of ages.

"To date, there have been no reports of serious lung illness associated with products sold in dispensaries permitted by the New Jersey Medical Marijuana Program," the New Jersey Health Department says.

  • CDC says most lung illnesses came from vapes with THC


    • The death in New Jersey comes in the wake of over a dozen deaths linked to vaping across the country.

    EMBED More News Videos

    Parents searching for answers as vaping deaths rise. Christie Ileto has more on Action News at 10 p.m. on September 25, 2019.



    The e-cigarette industry, and Juul in particular, face mounting scrutiny from federal and local governments over youth vaping and as the 14th U.S. death linked to vaping was reported in Nebraska.

    Nationally, there are now more than 800 confirmed and probable cases of severe lung illnesses.

    EMBED More News Videos

    Juul CEO Kevin Burns will step down from the company effective immediately. The company also announced it will suspend all advertising in the U.S.



    Health officials are urging people to stop vaping as the CDC works to investigate the link to severe lung illnesses.

    --The Associated Press contributed to this report.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnesshealthvapingnew jersey news
    Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Man robbed, shot in back after exiting bus
    1 year away: Facts about Real ID as October 1, 2020 nears
    Woman apparently climbs into lion's exhibit, dances at Bronx Zoo
    Toddler dies after being left in hot car for hours while mom allegedly drank
    Former Dallas officer guilty of murder for killing neighbor
    Teen died protecting younger sister during home invasion
    Police confirm at least 3 cases of child luring in Delco
    Show More
    Man charged after 6-year-old son dies during attempted exorcism
    AccuWeather: Records to be demolished Wednesday
    Baby death in infant inclined sleeper leads to lawsuit
    Fire ravages Chester County home
    Girl, 12, admits she lied about classmates cutting dreadlocks
    More TOP STORIES News