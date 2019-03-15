FYI Philly Spring into Shape special

New Gyms around Philly
Melissa Magee takes us on a tour of three new gyms with different ways to challenge you in the gym, in the pool or in the ring.
Everybody Fights | Facebook
1900 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
City Fitness | Facebook
1201 Market Street 5 other locations
Fitness Alive | Facebook
Center City
1425 Arch Street
South Philadelphia
714 Reed St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Get in the game
Jeannette Reyes shows off three ways to add a little competition to your fitness to get you off the couch and in the game.
Pretzel City Sports
610-779-2668
Philadelphia Sports Leagues | Facebook
(215) 483-9340
Schuylkill Navy | Facebook
Boathouse Row, 1 Boathouse Row, Philadelphia, PA 19130
(215) 236-2011
Dancing Workouts
Melissa Magee tries Tango for the first time, while exploring one of the cities hottest new workout trends - dance fitness.
Philadelphia Argentine Tango | Facebook
2030 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Koresh Dance Company | Facebook
2002 Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Philly Dance Fitness | Facebook
1624 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Prehab or Rehab
Karen Rogers shows us some ways to stay healthy and recover while you workout whether you are rehabbing after an injury, prehabbing before surgery or just trying to maintain your fitness.
Elevate Health & Performance | Facebook
1528 Walnut Sreet Suite 403, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Zarett Rehab And Fitness, PC | Facebook
520 South 19th Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19146
Float Therapy at Float Therapy and Wellness Spa | Facebook
Deptford
1450 Clements Bridge Road, Woodbury, NJ 08096
856-202-8000
Cross Keys
611 Cross Keys Road, Sicklerville, NJ 08081
856-875-1111
Lumos Yoga & Barre | Facebook
2001 Green Street, Philadelphia, Pa 19130
215-787-0700
Circuit Trails
Jeannette Reyes shows us how a growing network of trails in the surround-ing 9-county Philadelphia area have become one of the region's top resources for working out, getting outside and commuting to work.
The Circuit Trails | Facebook
Makin' it in Philly: Contour
This new salon in Philly -- started by two women entrepreneurs -- offers beauty treatments with results similar to Botox and liposuction, but without having to go under the knife.
Contour Body Studio
(Jasper Studios) 2930 Jasper Street, Studio #202, Philadelphia, PA 19134
267-703-2693
Butter Episode
Lisa Leake: 100 Days of Real Food | Grassland Butter
Homemade Granola Recipe
Prep Time: 10 mins; Cook Time: 1 hr 15 mins; Total Time: 1 hr 25 mins
Granola Bars / Cereal
This is the perfect substitute for all those boxed cereals. Recipe adapted from Anson Mills
Course: Breakfast, Snacks & Appetizers; Dietary Restriction: Egg Free, Vegetarian; Servings: 3 lbs
Ingredients
- 3 1/2 cups oats rolled, (if you want bars use steel cut oats so it will stick together better)
- 1 cup almonds raw, sliced
- 1 cup cashews or walnuts or pecans
- 1 cup unsweetened coconut flakes
- 1/2 cup sunflower seeds raw
- 1/2 cup pumpkin seeds raw
- 2 teaspoons cinnamon ground
- 1 1/2 teaspoons ginger ground
- 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg ground
- 6 tablespoons butter unsalted
- 1/2 cup honey
- 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 250 degrees. Cover a rectangular baking sheet with parchment paper.
- 2. Mix the dry oats, almonds, cashews, coconut, seeds and spices together in a large mixing bowl.
- 3. Heat the butter and honey together in a small saucepan over low heat. Once the butter melts stir in the vanilla and salt.
- Pour the hot liquids over the dry ingredients and stir together with a rubber spatula until evenly coated.
- Spread mixture onto prepared pan in one even layer. Bake for 75 minutes.
- The granola will become crisp as it cools at which point you can break into pieces (if making bars) or break it up into small chunks by pounding it in a zip lock bag (if making cereal). Store in air tight contain-er at room temperature for up to 2 weeks.
Love Arts: PA Ballet: All Stravinsky
The Pennsylvania Ballet is paying tribute to a legendary Russian-born pianist and composer. The Ballet performs All Stravinsky April 4th through the 7th at the Merriam Theater.
All Stravinsky (April 4-7, 2019) | Arts in Philly
Merriam Theater
250 S Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Shelter Me
All 4 Paws is a non-profit, all breed, foster-based animal rescue in Malvern PA. They're newest endeavors have them expanding and seeking the public for support. 6ABC's Matt O'Donnell takes a look in this week's Shelter Me.
All 4 Paws | Facebook
