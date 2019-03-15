FYI Philly

FYI Philly Spring into Shape special

This weekend on FYI Philly we are springing into shape with our fitness circuit for you to check out. We run down some new gyms with different styles to get you fit with everything from water workouts to boxing. We do a little tango training and dance our way to wellness. We round up some ways to get you off the couch and in the game, on the trail and ways to unwind after your workout. Plus, a great recipe for breakfast or after a workout.

New Gyms around Philly
Melissa Magee takes us on a tour of three new gyms with different ways to challenge you in the gym, in the pool or in the ring.

Everybody Fights | Facebook
1900 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

City Fitness | Facebook
1201 Market Street 5 other locations

Fitness Alive | Facebook
Center City
1425 Arch Street

South Philadelphia
714 Reed St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Get in the game
Jeannette Reyes shows off three ways to add a little competition to your fitness to get you off the couch and in the game.

Pretzel City Sports
610-779-2668

Philadelphia Sports Leagues | Facebook
(215) 483-9340

Schuylkill Navy | Facebook
Boathouse Row, 1 Boathouse Row, Philadelphia, PA 19130
(215) 236-2011

Dancing Workouts
Melissa Magee tries Tango for the first time, while exploring one of the cities hottest new workout trends - dance fitness.

Philadelphia Argentine Tango | Facebook
2030 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125

Koresh Dance Company | Facebook
2002 Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Philly Dance Fitness | Facebook
1624 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19146

Prehab or Rehab
Karen Rogers shows us some ways to stay healthy and recover while you workout whether you are rehabbing after an injury, prehabbing before surgery or just trying to maintain your fitness.

Elevate Health & Performance | Facebook
1528 Walnut Sreet Suite 403, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Zarett Rehab And Fitness, PC | Facebook
520 South 19th Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19146

Float Therapy at Float Therapy and Wellness Spa | Facebook

Deptford
1450 Clements Bridge Road, Woodbury, NJ 08096
856-202-8000

Cross Keys
611 Cross Keys Road, Sicklerville, NJ 08081
856-875-1111

Lumos Yoga & Barre | Facebook
2001 Green Street, Philadelphia, Pa 19130
215-787-0700

Circuit Trails
Jeannette Reyes shows us how a growing network of trails in the surround-ing 9-county Philadelphia area have become one of the region's top resources for working out, getting outside and commuting to work.
The Circuit Trails | Facebook

Makin' it in Philly: Contour
This new salon in Philly -- started by two women entrepreneurs -- offers beauty treatments with results similar to Botox and liposuction, but without having to go under the knife.

Contour Body Studio
(Jasper Studios) 2930 Jasper Street, Studio #202, Philadelphia, PA 19134
267-703-2693

Butter Episode
Lisa Leake: 100 Days of Real Food | Grassland Butter

Homemade Granola Recipe
Prep Time: 10 mins; Cook Time: 1 hr 15 mins; Total Time: 1 hr 25 mins

Granola Bars / Cereal
This is the perfect substitute for all those boxed cereals. Recipe adapted from Anson Mills
Course: Breakfast, Snacks & Appetizers; Dietary Restriction: Egg Free, Vegetarian; Servings: 3 lbs

Ingredients
  • 3 1/2 cups oats rolled, (if you want bars use steel cut oats so it will stick together better)
  • 1 cup almonds raw, sliced
  • 1 cup cashews or walnuts or pecans
  • 1 cup unsweetened coconut flakes
  • 1/2 cup sunflower seeds raw
  • 1/2 cup pumpkin seeds raw
  • 2 teaspoons cinnamon ground
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons ginger ground
  • 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg ground
  • 6 tablespoons butter unsalted
  • 1/2 cup honey
  • 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt

Instructions
  • Preheat the oven to 250 degrees. Cover a rectangular baking sheet with parchment paper.
  • 2. Mix the dry oats, almonds, cashews, coconut, seeds and spices together in a large mixing bowl.
  • 3. Heat the butter and honey together in a small saucepan over low heat. Once the butter melts stir in the vanilla and salt.
  • Pour the hot liquids over the dry ingredients and stir together with a rubber spatula until evenly coated.
  • Spread mixture onto prepared pan in one even layer. Bake for 75 minutes.
  • The granola will become crisp as it cools at which point you can break into pieces (if making bars) or break it up into small chunks by pounding it in a zip lock bag (if making cereal). Store in air tight contain-er at room temperature for up to 2 weeks.

Love Arts: PA Ballet: All Stravinsky
The Pennsylvania Ballet is paying tribute to a legendary Russian-born pianist and composer. The Ballet performs All Stravinsky April 4th through the 7th at the Merriam Theater.

All Stravinsky (April 4-7, 2019) | Arts in Philly
Merriam Theater
250 S Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Shelter Me
All 4 Paws is a non-profit, all breed, foster-based animal rescue in Malvern PA. They're newest endeavors have them expanding and seeking the public for support. 6ABC's Matt O'Donnell takes a look in this week's Shelter Me.

All 4 Paws | Facebook
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscenter city philadelphiahealthfyi center cityworkoutfyi phillyspringfyi fitness
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
FYI Philly: It's (almost) spring time in the city
People are flocking to the Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope | FYI Philly
Made in Philly: Haddonfield's Secret Garden's Kombucha
Alessi recipes: Cioppino and Spring Asparagus; Baby Kale Quinoa
TOP STORIES
Phillies star Harper hit by 96 mph pitch in ankle, limps off
Man, 20, Rides school bus, goes to school after night of drinking
Trump issues 1st veto after rebuke of border emergency order
Woman stabbed multiple times in SEPTA station
2 boys taken to hospital after contact with powder in W. Philly school
Lockdown lifted at NE Phila. school after live rounds found
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Show More
Philadelphia increases patrols at mosques after NZ attack
Police: Serial predator asks teen to pump gas then molests him
Man places hand in pocket to mimic gun during robbery
Military dad surprises children at spring training game
AccuWeather: Warm, Spotty Shower Today
More TOP STORIES News