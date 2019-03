FYI Philly Spring into Shape special

New Gyms around Philly

Get in the game

Dancing Workouts

Prehab or Rehab

Circuit Trails

Makin' it in Philly: Contour

Butter Episode

Ingredients

3 1/2 cups oats rolled, (if you want bars use steel cut oats so it will stick together better)

1 cup almonds raw, sliced

1 cup cashews or walnuts or pecans

1 cup unsweetened coconut flakes

1/2 cup sunflower seeds raw

1/2 cup pumpkin seeds raw

2 teaspoons cinnamon ground

1 1/2 teaspoons ginger ground

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg ground

6 tablespoons butter unsalted

1/2 cup honey

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon salt

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 250 degrees. Cover a rectangular baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Mix the dry oats, almonds, cashews, coconut, seeds and spices together in a large mixing bowl.

3. Heat the butter and honey together in a small saucepan over low heat. Once the butter melts stir in the vanilla and salt.

Pour the hot liquids over the dry ingredients and stir together with a rubber spatula until evenly coated.

Spread mixture onto prepared pan in one even layer. Bake for 75 minutes.

The granola will become crisp as it cools at which point you can break into pieces (if making bars) or break it up into small chunks by pounding it in a zip lock bag (if making cereal). Store in air tight contain-er at room temperature for up to 2 weeks.

Love Arts: PA Ballet: All Stravinsky

Shelter Me

This weekend on FYI Philly we are springing into shape with our fitness circuit for you to check out. We run down some new gyms with different styles to get you fit with everything from water workouts to boxing. We do a little tango training and dance our way to wellness. We round up some ways to get you off the couch and in the game, on the trail and ways to unwind after your workout. Plus, a great recipe for breakfast or after a workout.Melissa Magee takes us on a tour of three new gyms with different ways to challenge you in the gym, in the pool or in the ring.1900 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 191031201 Market Street1425 Arch Street714 Reed St, Philadelphia, PA 19147Jeannette Reyes shows off three ways to add a little competition to your fitness to get you off the couch and in the game.610-779-2668(215) 483-9340Boathouse Row, 1 Boathouse Row, Philadelphia, PA 19130(215) 236-2011Melissa Magee tries Tango for the first time, while exploring one of the cities hottest new workout trends - dance fitness.2030 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 191252002 Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, PA 191031624 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19146Karen Rogers shows us some ways to stay healthy and recover while you workout whether you are rehabbing after an injury, prehabbing before surgery or just trying to maintain your fitness.1528 Walnut Sreet Suite 403, Philadelphia, PA 19102520 South 19th Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 191461450 Clements Bridge Road, Woodbury, NJ 08096856-202-8000611 Cross Keys Road, Sicklerville, NJ 08081856-875-11112001 Green Street, Philadelphia, Pa 19130215-787-0700Jeannette Reyes shows us how a growing network of trails in the surround-ing 9-county Philadelphia area have become one of the region's top resources for working out, getting outside and commuting to work.This new salon in Philly -- started by two women entrepreneurs -- offers beauty treatments with results similar to Botox and liposuction, but without having to go under the knife.(Jasper Studios) 2930 Jasper Street, Studio #202, Philadelphia, PA 19134267-703-2693Prep Time: 10 mins; Cook Time: 1 hr 15 mins; Total Time: 1 hr 25 minsThis is the perfect substitute for all those boxed cereals. Recipe adapted from Anson MillsBreakfast, Snacks & Appetizers;Egg Free, Vegetarian;3 lbsThe Pennsylvania Ballet is paying tribute to a legendary Russian-born pianist and composer. The Ballet performs All Stravinsky April 4th through the 7th at the Merriam Theater. All Stravinsky (April 4-7, 2019) | Arts in Philly 250 S Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102All 4 Paws is a non-profit, all breed, foster-based animal rescue in Malvern PA. They're newest endeavors have them expanding and seeking the public for support. 6ABC's Matt O'Donnell takes a look in this week's Shelter Me.----------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.Textto(Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.