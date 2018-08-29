HEALTH & FITNESS

Get paid to eat avocados for Penn State weight loss study

Study: Do avocados help you lose weight? Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4:30pm on August 29, 2018.

Participants get paid $300 and 24 avocados
LOMA LINDA, Calif. (WPVI) --
If you love avocados, how would you like to get paid for eating them?

Penn State, Tufts, UCLA, and Loma Linda Universities are starting a study to see if avocados help weight loss.

They are looking for 250 people at each school - 1,000 in all - to either eat an avocado a day for 6 months or eat 2 a month for 6 months.

No slim and slender types allowed - women must have at least a 35-inch waist, while men should be at least 40 inches around the middle.

The avocado eaters must also be 25 years of age or older.

Those picked for the study will be given a free MRI and health screening, and must attend monthly meetings with a dietitian.

At the end of the study, each participant will receive $300 and get 24 avocados.

The study is funded by the Hass Avocado Board, but sponsorship will not affect the study's findings.

To enroll, go to Hatstudy.org/.
