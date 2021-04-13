Learn About National Donate Life Month with Gift of Life Donor Program

April is National Donate Life Month! Join 6abc and Gift of Life Donor Programfor a Facebook Live Chat on April 16th at 1:00 pm. hosted by Gina Gannon to learn about the life-saving power of organ donation. Nationally, more than 100,000 people are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant. Hear from experts and those personally impacted by organ donation as we debunk common myths and discuss organ and tissue donor awareness.
Jan L. Weinstock, Vice President and General Counsel, Gift of Life Donor Program
Jan L. Weinstock, Esq., is vice president, administration and general counsel for Gift of Life and its affiliates, Family House and Transplant Foundation. She played an integral role in the development and execution of Gift of Life Family House and helped raise more than a million dollars as a co-chair and executive board member for Donors Are Heroes. Ms. Weinstock is a graduate of the Wharton School and Villanova School of Law and has been with Gift of Life since 1999.
Jerry McCauley, M.D., M.P.H., FACP
Chief of Nephrology
Medical Director Transplantation Services Jefferson Health
Jerry McCauley, M.D., M.P.H., FACP is the Chief of Nephrology and Robert Capizzi Professor of Medicine at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia. He is also Medical Director for Transplantation Services at Thomas Jefferson Health System and Vice Chair for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Department of Medicine. Dr. McCauley was elected to be Vice President/President of the United Network of Organ Sharing (UNOS). Organ transplantation in the United States is administered by UNOS. His term as Vice President will begin in July 2021 and President in July of 2022.
TaMar Ellensworth, Double-Lung Transplant Recipient
TaMar Ellensworth is a double-lung transplant recipient of 11 years and a Gift of Life Donor Program Volunteer Ambassador. A Philadelphia native, she worked in medical education with doctors, medical and graduate students during her employment at Drexel University College of Medicine and Temple University School of Medicine. As an advocate and proponent for health and wellness, TaMar became a Certified Personal and Master Trainer post-transplant to assist others with achieving their individual health goals.
Sign Up to Save Lives: Be An Organ Donor
Sign up to be an organ donor! You can do so online, or in person, through your state's department of transportation or motor vehicle division. You'll need to provide some personal information to verify your identity.
National Donate Life Month
Observed in April each year, National Donate Life Month helps to encourage Americans to register as organ, eye and tissue donors and to honor those that have saved lives through the gift of donation. Get involved.
Dash From Home
Join Gift of Life Donor Program to raise awareness for organ and tissue donation by supporting our Virtual Dash From Home — over a week of fun and community from Saturday April 10 to Sunday, April 18.
