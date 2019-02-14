HEALTH & FITNESS

Gift of Life Program celebrates National Donor Day in Center City

Gift of Life Program celebrates National Donor Day in Center City

By
February 14th isn't just Valentine's Day, it's also National Donor Day and a great time to remind everyone of the need for organ and tissue donation.

A team from the Gift of Life donor program was at Philadelphia Runner in Center City, signing people up for the annual Donor Dash on April 14th.

Among them was Derek Fitzgerald, the first person to become an Ironman Athlete after a heart transplant.

"It meant a chance and it meant hope and it's been my gift to do something with this heart beyond what anyone hoped or expected I'd ever be able to do," he said.

Although the Gift of Life region leads the nation in organ donation, only 30% of Philadelphians have registered as donors.

