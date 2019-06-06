Irregular sleep patterns can trigger metabolic disorders

We've heard getting enough sleep is important for preventing obesity, diabetes, and high blood pressure. Now, a new study says irregular sleep schedules are a factor, too.Every hour of variability in time going to bed and length of time you sleep was associated with a 27% increased chance for metabolic disorder.That means lower levels of good cholesterol, higher triglycerides, a bigger waist size, and higher blood sugar.The changes were even greater for people doing rotating shift work or with frequent jet lag.Study leaders say people should try for regular bed times, not just more sleep.