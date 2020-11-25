Temporary ban on alcohol sales in Pennsylvania now in effect

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced the mandate among a series of orders and advisories during a news conference earlier this week.
Pennsylvania's liquor stores reported a busy evening of sales Monday night, ahead of the one-night shutdown.
The alcohol sales suspension began at 5 p.m. and will stay in effect through 8 a.m. Thanksgiving Day. Health officials are hoping to curb what they feel would be a rapid spread of the virus on a popular drinking night.
Chris Todd, owner of Christopher's a Neighborhood Place in Wayne, Pa., says rules like this shake consumer confidence.
"The announcement itself will keep more people at home," said Todd.
There's also a concern people will just go elsewhere to drink.
"There are a lot more house parties. I've talked to my beer distributor and my liquor store purveyors and they all say they're very busy, people are stocking up for parties. We're responsible here, we wear a mask we're sanitizing everything. Where as, at someone's house, you don't know," said Matt Pressler of Matador Restaurant.
State guidance is to socialize in-person only with people who you live with during the holiday.
There are 327,829 total COVID-19 cases statewide.
MORE PENNSYLVANIA COVID-19 HEADLINES
Pa. Thanksgiving eve alcohol ban upsets business owners: 'It's a little bit more than salt in the wound'
Bars and restaurant owners in the Philadelphia region are reacting to new restrictions that bring a screeching halt to sales on Thanksgiving eve. On Monday, Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine ordered the suspension of alcohol sales at all bars and restaurants - for one night only - in an effort to slow down the rise on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Wolf sounds alarm on ICU hospital bed availability in Pennsylvania
Throughout the country, the surge in COVID-19 cases is translated into a surge of hospitalizations, with ICU beds approaching capacity in many locations. On Monday, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf sounded the alarm.
How is 2nd wave of COVID-19 impacting local hospitals?
As the second wave of COVID-19 hits the Philadelphia region, doctors and medical professionals discuss how the virus is impacting hospitals.
Pennsylvania tightens mask mandate, orders COVID testing
Pennsylvania is working to curb the sharp increase in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations by issuing strict testing guidelines surrounding people traveling to the state.
Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said the new requirements come as a new study from the IMHE at the University of Washington showed that Pennsylvania could run out of hospital ICU beds as soon as next month.
Philadelphia's new COVID-19 restrictions are now in effect: What You Need to Know
Philadelphia restaurant owners are hoping for booming outdoor dining sales as they have been forced to close their indoor dining rooms to patrons amid new COVID-19 restrictions.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
FDA approves 1st rapid virus test that gives results at home
U.S. regulators on Tuesday allowed emergency use of the first rapid coronavirus test that can be performed entirely at home and delivers results in 30 minutes.
Health experts warn against holiday travel, unnecessary COVID testing
Health experts are urging caution ahead of the holiday season, asking that you think twice about traveling - and getting unnecessary COVID-19 tests.
As COVID cases rise, no need to stockpile supplies, expert says
As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, consumers are stocking up, and grocery stores are responding. But before you go on a spending spree, there are some things to consider.
CDC says masks protect you, not just those around you, in updated guidance
As the U.S. sees a nationwide spike in coronavirus cases, the Centers for Disease Control released new mask guidance. The latest update says wearing a face-covering doesn't just protect the people around you, but it also protects the wearer from incoming virus projectiles.
CDC releases updated guidelines for Thanksgiving
The CDC posted its most specific guidance yet on Thanksgiving Monday, which emphasizes that the safest option for the holiday is celebrating only with people in your household or taking extra precautions like wearing masks and keeping your distance if you celebrate with others.
COVID-19 RESOURCES
How to properly wash your hands
Which masks protect those around you best?
What to do if you think you have COVID-19 symptoms
Coronavirus testing near me