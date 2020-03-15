Coronavirus Latest: COVID-19 numbers and updates in the Delaware Valley

Tuesday, March 17
6:30 a.m.
The shutdown of nonessential government offices and nonessential business activity in Pennsylvania begins.
6:00 a.m.
Philadelphia Health Commissioner is working with the government to open a large COVID-19 testing site.
Monday, March 16
11:00 p.m.
Kentucky Derby postponed; officials targeting September, sources tell ESPN
For the first time since 1945, the Run for the Roses will not take place on the first Saturday in May. Churchill Downs is expected to announce Tuesday morning that the 146th Kentucky Derby will be postponed, sources confirmed to ESPN.
7:19 p.m.
New Jersey Governor confirms 3rd coronavirus-related death
Governor Phil Murphy has announced a third person has died from the coronavirus in New Jersey.
6:00 p.m.
University of Pennsylvania cancels on-campus commencement amid COVID-19
The University of Pennsylvania says they are canceling this year's on-campus commencement and moving to a virtual ceremony amid the coronavirus outbreak.
4:00 p.m.
Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announces closure of All Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores, licensee service centers
Governor Wolf ordered all all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores and licensee service centers to close effective 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17 until further notice. Sales at www.FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com will cease at 5:00 PM Monday.
3:30 p.m.
SEPTA's Regional Rail to run on Severe Weather Plan starting March 17
Following Governor Wolf's announcement (03.16) concerning the situation with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, SEPTA will operate the Severe Weather Plan for Regional Rail beginning Tuesday, March 17, 2020
2:48 p.m.
Delaware limits restaurants to take-out, delivery; bans gatherings of 50+ people
The governor of Delaware announced several sweeping measures designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
2:30 p.m.
MLB delays opening day to mid-May at earliest due to virus
Major League Baseball pushed back opening day until mid-May at the earliest on Monday because of the new coronavirus after the federal government recommended restricting events of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks.
2:05 p.m.
Governor Wolf extends COVID-19 shutdown across Pennsylvania
Gov. Tom Wolf extended a shutdown order to the entire state of Pennsylvania in an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus, he announced Monday afternoon.
1:06 p.m.
City of Philadelphia puts restrictions in place to reduce spread of coronavirus
The City of Philadelphia ordered several closures and restrictions in an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus. Click the above link for the full details.
12:17 p.m.
Pennsylvania reports 13 additional coronavirus cases; 76 statewide
Pennsylvania reported an additional 13 coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 76.
11:54 a.m.
The Division of Recreation and Intercollegiate Athletics at the University of Pennsylvania has announced that the 2020 Penn Relays, scheduled for April 23 through 25, has been cancelled due to the evolving coronavirus public health threat. T
he Penn Relays, which has been contested uninterrupted since 1895, celebrated its 125th consecutive running last year. In its place, Penn will endeavor to host a substitute track meet at a later date in late May or early June.
11:03 a.m.
Gov. Phil Murphy says all New Jersey bars, restaurants, movie theaters and casinos will close at 8 p.m. Monday.
7:05 a.m.
SEPTA: Regional rail service affected by engineer call outs
SEPTA said it is continuing to attempt to operate on a normal schedule, but says due to key engineers calling out sick, several Regional Rail lines have been experiencing delays.
Sunday, March 15
9:00 p.m.
Pa. gov orders restaurants, bars to close dine-in service in 5 counties over COVID-19 outbreak
On Sunday night, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf ordered all bars and restaurants to close their dine-in facilities at 12 a.m. Monday in Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties for 14 days to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
8: 00 p.m.
CDC recommends no large gatherings for next 8 weeks over coronavirus
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends no gatherings of more than 50 people for the next 8 weeks as health officials work to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
7:19 p.m.
Government official: First dose to be delivered Monday in clinical trial for potential COVID-19 vaccine
A clinical trial evaluating a vaccine designed to protect against the new coronavirus will begin Monday, according to a government official.
7:00 p.m.
St. Christopher's doctor infected with COVID-19; ICU closed to new patients
A doctor at Saint Christopher Hospital for Children has been diagnosed with a presumed case of the coronavirus. The doctor worked in the ICU. The physician, who hasn't been identified, was last at the hospital on March 11 when he started to feel sick.
3:30 p.m.
7th coronavirus case confirmed in Delaware
Officials in Delaware have announced its seventh confirmed case of the coronavirus on Sunday afternoon.
2:00 p.m.
Philadelphia COVID-19 cases rise to 8
Philadelphia officials announced an additional four confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday afternoon, bringing the total in the city to eight cases.
12:15 p.m.
State of Pennsylvania announces and additional 16 positive cases statewide, bringing the total accross the Commonwealth to 63.
12:00 a.m.
Pennsylvania expands social distancing efforts to 4 local counties
Social distancing efforts, designed to halt the spread of the coronavirus, go into effect for Bucks and Chester counties. The measures are also in place for Montgomery and Delaware counties.
Saturday, March 14
9:30 p.m.
Pregnant woman tests positive
A pregnant woman in Ocean County tested presumptive positive, officials said. She is currently in stable condition.
8:30 p.m.
Second COVID-19 death reported in New Jersey
Gov. Phil Murphy on Saturday night announced New Jersey's second death from the coronavirus, a female in her 50s who was being treated at CentraState Medical Center in Monmouth County.
8:00 p.m.
All Driver License Centers and Photo License Centers in Bucks and Chester counties will be closed for two weeks effective close of business on Saturday, March 14:
- Bensalem Driver/Photo License Center, 4201 Neshaminy Blvd., Bensalem;
- Dublin Driver/Photo License Center, Dublin Village Plaza, 161 N. Main St., Dublin;
- Langhorne Photo License Center, AAA Mid-Atlantic, 516 N. Oxford Valley Road, Langhorne;
- Malvern Driver/Photo License Center, Lincoln Court Shopping Center, 225 Lancaster Ave., Malvern; and
- Oxford Photo License Center, Wiggins Auto Tags, 310 Limestone Road, Oxford.
These closures are in addition to those announced in Montgomery and Delaware counties.
5:15 pm
Pennsylvania liquor stores slated for phased closure due to COVID-19 pandemic
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced a phased closure in the coming days of Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores and licensee service centers in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties to help slow the spread of the COVID-19. All 88 FW&GS stores in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties normally open tomorrow, Sunday, March 15, will operate under normal hours. Effective Tuesday, March 17, all FW&GS stores will close until further notice.
2:00 p.m.
Pennsylvania's effort to halt coronavirus expands to Bucks and Chester counties
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced that the effort to halt the spread of coronavirus in the state's hardest-hit county has expanded to include Bucks and Chester counties. The measures are already in effect in Montgomery and Delaware counties.
The state also announced two additional coronavirus cases, both in Allegheny County. That brings the state total to 47.
1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia to provide meal pick-up sites, recreation for students during school shutdown
Philadelphia city officials announced a meal pick-up plan for students impacted by the school shutdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.
12:25 p.m.
Montgomery County cancels jury duty and jury trials through and including March 27
From Montgomery County officials: Due to the current public health emergency in Montgomery County, President Judge DelRicci has declared a judicial emergency in the Montgomery County Courts. All Courts currently remain open, subject to certain general restrictions. Jury duty and all jury trials have been cancelled thru and including March 27, 2020.
11:42 a.m.
Pennsylvania reports 45 coronavirus cases; 4 new cases in Philadelphia area
Those cases include two adults in Montgomery County, one adult in Philadelphia and one adult in Chester County.
11:22 a.m.
2 more coronavirus cases announced in Delaware, bringing state total to 6
The Delaware Division of Public Health announced two more presumptive positive coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the state's total to six. Both are associated with the University of Delaware
10:35 a.m.
New York reports first coronavirus death
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Saturday announced the state's first coronavirus death, an 82-year-old woman who passed away at a New York City hospital.
10:25 a.m.
Coronavirus helpline launched for the greater Philadelphia region
A coronavirus helpline has been launched for the greater Philadelphia region to help local residents cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. The number for the helpline is 1 (800) 722-7112.
1:08 a.m.
House passes coronavirus bill after Trump declares emergency
The House approved legislation early Saturday to provide direct relief to Americans suffering physically, financially and emotionally from the coronavirus pandemic.
12:00 a.m.
State effort to halt coronavirus in Montgomery County expands to Delaware County
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced that the effort to halt the spread of coronavirus in the state's hardest-hit county has expanded to include a second county.
Friday, March 13
11:05 pm
Methacton student tests positive for COVID-19
The Pennsylvania Department of Public Health informed Methacton School District that a Methacton High School student received a presumptive positive test result for coronavirus, according to a statement on the school's website.
8:20 p.m.
Schools closed in Camden and Cherry Hill, NJ
Cherry Hill, New Jersey schools will close for two weeks beginning Monday, and Camden City schools will close for two weeks beginning Wednesday.
7:40 p.m.
Delaware governor declares state of emergency; schools closed for 2 weeks
All Delaware public schools will close for two weeks, from March 16-27, to allow schools to prepare for potential spread of coronavirus, officials said.
6:00 p.m.
Burlington County schools to close
Schools in Burlington County, New Jersey to close for a month beginning Monday, March 16, to be reevaluated on April 17.
5:30 p.m.
Second case in Camden County
Camden County, New Jersey has announced its second presumptive positive case of coronavirus.
5:20 p.m.
Pennsylvania up to 41 cases of COVID-19
To date, there are 35 presumptive positive cases and 6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. Total cases = 41.
3:15 p.m.
All K-12 schools in Pennsylvania shut down for 2 weeks
Governor Tom Wolf announced that all K-12 Pennsylvania schools will be closed for 10 business days effective Monday, March 16.
3:15 p.m.
Chester County reports first case
Chester County announced its first case of COVID-19 on Friday afternoon.
2:50 p.m.
21 new cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey; state total now at 50
New Jersey announced on Friday it has 50 coronavirus cases in the state. That is 21 additional cases since Thursday.
2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia public and archdiocesan schools closed for two weeks
The School District of Philadelphia announced schools would be closed for two weeks starting Monday, March 16. The Archdiocese of Philadelphia that all high schools, parish and regional elementary schools, schools of special education, PREP programs, and early learning centers in the five-county Archdiocese will close through Friday, March 27, 2020.
12:40 p.m.
Pennsylvania announced that there are 33 positive coronavirus cases in the state
School closings began radiating farther from the Philadelphia area, with schools in at least 10 Pennsylvania counties closed Friday as the state mounted a sweeping social distancing measure aimed at slowing the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.
12:25 p.m.
President Trump expected to declare national emergency over coronavirus: Sources
President Donald Trump is expected to declare a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic, administration sources tell ABC News.
Thursday March, 12
9:59 p.m.
63 Philadelphia schools closed amid coronavirus concerns in Montgomery County
Sixty-three Philadelphia schools will be closed Friday due to coronavirus concerns.
9:15 p.m.
Upper Merion Township EMS worker tests presumptive positive for COVID-19; 22 workers in quarantine
Twenty-two first responders are in quarantine after an Upper Merion Township EMS worker tested presumptively positive for the coronavirus.
8:30 p.m.
Walt Disney World Resort in Florida suspending operations through end of month
Walt Disney World Resort in Florida will temporarily close due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Walt Disney Co. said Thursday evening.
4:50 pm
Philadelphia Officials Ban Gatherings of Over 1,000 People
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and other city officials announced that they have banned public gatherings of over 1,000 people for the next 30 days over coronavirus concerns. They are also recommending there be no gatherings of more than 250 people for the next 30 days.
4:30 pm
Disneyland California Adventure to Temporarily Close
The Walt Disney Co. on Thursday announced the temporary closure of the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim in response to the expanding threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic.
4:15 pm
NCAA Cancels Tournaments
The NCAA has canceled its men's and women's basketball tournaments because of the spread of coronavirus, putting an abrupt end to the season less than a month before champions were to be crowned.
4:00pm
Wall Street Has Worst Day Since 1987 as Virus Fears Spread
The escalating coronavirus emergency Thursday sent stocks to their worst losses since the Black Monday crash of 1987, extending a sell-off that has now wiped out most of Wall Street's big run-up since President Donald Trump's election.
2:24 p.m.
MLB suspends spring training games and delays opening day by at least 2 weeks
Major League Baseball has officially suspended spring training games and will delay the start of the regular season by at least two weeks.
2:15pm
Pa. Orders Massive Containment Effort in Montco.
The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is shutting down schools, community centers, gyms, and entertainment venues in Montgomery County for 14 days in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. More than half of the COVID-19 cases in the state are in Montgomery County.
1:52 p.m.
NHL suspends season due to rapid spread of COVID-19
The NHL has suspended its season due to the rapid spread of coronavirus but hopes to resume in the future, sources told ESPN Thursday.
12:30 pm
6 New Cases Confirmed in New Jersey
New Jersey reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, raising the state total to 29.
10:00 am
Wells Fargo Center Postpones Events Through March 31
The Wells Fargo Center says all events scheduled through March 31 are postponed over coronavirus concerns. The cancellations include Thursday night's Dan + Shay concert and the Billie Eilish concert on Friday.