HEALTH & FITNESS

Leukemia patient expecting twins, hoping for donor to save her life

EMBED </>More Videos

Susie Rabaca, who has leukemia, is expecting twins and needs a bone-marrow transplant to save her life.

By
CALIFORNIA (WPVI) --
A Southern California woman who is just two weeks from giving birth to twins is pleading for help as she fights for her life.

Susie Rabaca, 36, is due to give birth around December 6, KABC-TV reports.

Earlier in her pregnancy, she received some devastating news.

"I started feeling sick and went to the doctor -- and found out I had leukemia," she said.

Rabaca is already a mother of three. Her close-knit family rallied by her side as soon as they found out she needed a bone-marrow transplant.

More information about becoming a potential blood stem cell donor is available here from Be The Match.

Her sister is a 50 percent match, but doctors say it's not good enough to treat her aggressive acute myeloid leukemia.

She needs a 100 percent match, but Rabaca's mixed heritage, Latino and Caucasian, has made finding a donor difficult.

"In order for a blood stem cell transplant to work, you need to find a match who has similar DNA and ancestry to you," said Julie Korinke, with Be the Match.

Even with 30 million people on the worldwide registry, there is not one match for Rabaca. Korinke said it's important to sign up more potential donors to improve diversity on the registry.

Rabaca and her family have been on a mission to sign up as many potential donors as possible.

She's in a race against time for her transplant.

On this day of giving thanks, she's hoping she will soon find the match she has been praying for.

"Sign up to be the match. It's a simple swab of your cheek. If you are my match, then it's a simple blood draw."

"And you can save my life."

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthleukemiathanksgivingblood donationsstem cell researchDNApregnant womanpregnancyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
6abc.com VIDEO Chat- What you should know about Lung Cancer
Today's Tip: Heart Health During Holidays
Study finds secondhand cannabis smoke can provoke allergy, worsen asthma in children
Study: Women who eat fruits and vegetables experience fewer menopause symptoms
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Flyers fire General Manager Ron Hextall
3 victims critically injured after shooting in Kensington
Child, 2 teens injured in West Philadelphia shooting
AccuWeather: Heavy Rain At Times
Delaware Memorial Bridge reopens following gas leak
GM to slash 14,700 jobs in North America
Armed robbers steal $12K from Family Dollar in Philadelphia
Police suggest man killed in mall shouldn't have held his gun
Show More
Police: Father abducted his 2 kids, other child in North Philadelphia
Action News Morning Update
Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
Tanker truck overturns on I-95, causes traffic jam
Witnesses: Bank of America ATM mistakenly giving out $100 bills
More News