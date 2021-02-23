Philadelphia's health commissioner hopes to see fans at Phillies' home opener

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10364733" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> On Tuesday, city officials reported 242 new positive cases of COVID-19.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia could ease some of its "Safer at Home" restrictions this week, officials said during Tuesday's news conference.While Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley didn't say exactly what would change, he hinted at the fact that he hopes to see fans at Citizens Bank Park this spring.Farley said he thinks it's "likely" there could be some fans in attendance for the Phillies home opener on April 1, however, he's making no guarantees.The city said it has received requests from the Phillies, Flyers and Sixers to allow some fans, but the decision also depends on state restrictions."I can't guarantee anything, but I can say it's likely that there would be some fans in the stands at the Phillies home opener, but how many will depend not only on us, but also what the state decides," Farley said.A decision by the governor and local leaders could be a huge indicator on the process of lifting restrictions in the future.New Jersey's governor is now allowing a limited number of fans inside stadiums starting Monday, March 1.That's the same day restrictions, such as crowd limitations, will expire in Philadelphia.COVID-19 cases are dramatically down in the city and vaccinations are increasing, but the health commissioner warns we shouldn't let up on safety measures."I'm concerned that people may start to think we're finished with this and that they can throw their masks away, but not yet. We'll have to be wearing masks for a long time," Farley said.City leaders are expected to make an announcement this week on restrictions before they expire on Monday.On Tuesday, city officials reported 242 new positive cases of COVID-19. There were 13 new confirmed deaths.