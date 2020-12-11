Phillies

Phillies fan group 'Phandemic Krew' honored with bobblehead

By Ashley Johnson
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The infamous "Phandemic Krew" is the first group of Phillies fans to ever be honored with a bobblehead.

During the season, the Phandemic Krew gathered outside Ashburn Alley to cheer on their Phils when fans weren't allowed inside due to the COVID-19 outbreak

"It sends a message of hope. We couldn't be inside but we were still able to be outside," said Brett MacMinn..

MacMinn and Oscar Alvarado hit a homerun with their efforts. These diehard fans are keeping the momentum going with their special collection that includes that bobblehead, ornaments and t-shirts. All of the items are available at the team shop at Citizens Bank Park and online.

"I wake up every morning and see this bobblehead, I still can't believe it," Alvarado said.

SEE ALSO: Philadelphia Phillies fans still making noise, just outside Citizens Bank Park

The majority of the proceeds from the Phandemic Krew gear goes to Phillies Charities.

Both Brett and Oscar say that was important to them and it speaks to their own mission. Both want to get involved with the MLB charity Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities.

"Oscar and I really want to get involved with RBI. We want to get involved with Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities. I'm a teacher in Camden," MacMinn said.

So far, the Phandemic Krew has raised $30,000 for charity. They're so close to their goal of $40,000.

As for next season, they're hoping things will look a little different here at the ballpark.

"What we want to do is bring the noise outside Citizen Bank Park inside the stadium to section 301," Alvarado said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiaaction news sportsphiladelphia philliesbusinesssocietyphillies
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILLIES
Philadelphia Phillies star Dick Allen dies at 78
Phillies cardboard cutout fans help raise over $320K for charity
Phillies eliminated from playoff contention after loss to Rays
Harper keeps playoffs hopes alive: 'I came here to get Phillies back to Broad Street'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Wolf announces new restrictions in Pennsylvania as cases surge
US panel endorses widespread use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Delaware governor announces new COVID restrictions
Temple student's COVID battle takes unexpected turn
4 men face federal charges in Philly officer's shooting death
Homicide investigation underway in Bucks County after man shot multiple times
Wolf provides update after testing positive for COVID-19
Show More
Pa. getting ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine
NJ health officials set stage for COVID-19 vaccine rollout
COVID daily death toll reaches record high Wednesday
Police search for missing father, 3-year-old daughter in NJ
How Pfizer plans to distribute COVID vaccines to 50 states in 2 days
More TOP STORIES News