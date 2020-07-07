Health & Fitness

Bucks County and New Jersey officials linking COVID-19 spike to travel to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

By
BUCKS COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Leaders in Bucks County and New Jersey are linking Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to a recent spike of positive cases in their areas.

The city is a popular beach destination and is usually crowded with vacationers during this time of year.

Bucks County Health Department Director Dr. David Damsker said 50 of the 103 recent new cases are people who traveled out-of-state, many returning from Myrtle Beach.

"Think twice before you leave for any area of the country that is currently experiencing a high prevalence of COVID-19," Damsker said.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said they are also seeing a "small spike," mostly in part due to people coming back with the virus after attending a wedding in Myrtle Beach.

"We need to be smarter and we need to work harder. Our 14-day self-quarantine advisory for those who have come from a known coronavirus hotspot is there for a reason, to prevent flare-ups like the ones we are now seeing," Murphy said.

The 16 states currently included in the New Jersey's travel advisory include: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

These states are also included in the Pennsylvania's travel advisory except for Iowa.

Local leaders say if you must go to any states listed on the travel advisory, wear a mask, sanitize your hands frequently, avoid bars and other similar gatherings of people.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessbucks countytrentontravelcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Flooding, hail, waterspouts: Severe weather wreaks havoc on Delaware Valley
Troubling new sign in the fight against COVID-19 in New Jersey
Customers sue Hertz for false theft claims
Humid With A Few More Storms
City leaders react after dozens shot in Philadelphia over holiday weekend
Pat Mahomes agrees to 10-year, $503 million extension
Man shot, killed in Philadelphia's Logan section
Show More
New rules: Foreign pupils must leave US if classes go online
Delta flight makes emergency landing in NYC with front-end damage
Amy Cooper charged after calling police on a Black bird watcher
Atlanta mayor contracts COVID-19
Philadelphia Zoo reopens with changes for safety
More TOP STORIES News