Coronavirus

Man lost 81-year-old mom to coronavirus, forced to say goodbye via FaceTime

By Stephanie Sierra
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A California man who lost his mom to COVID-19 was able to say goodbye, but it had to be over FaceTime.

Mike Carter and his wife Dee O'Moore struggled to find closure after saying goodbye to his 81-year-old mom, Pat, Monday night.

"Thank God for the kind nurse that was taking care of mom," Carter said. "She was able to get us on FaceTime, so we could tell her that we love her."

RELATED: NYC nurse dies from coronavirus, family and co-workers say

Pat arrived in San Francisco from Panama on Feb. 28. Her condition was described as "lively" and "great" visiting with family and friends.

Two weeks later, complications with allergies sent Pat to the emergency room. Pat's symptoms were mild at first, but they progressed to pneumonia within a week.

"Her breathing started to become more rapid and her cough more pronounced," Carter said. "We did have the concern it was quite possibly COVID-19."
Carter's suspicion became true.

"It happened so quickly," said Carter, adding he didn't expect his parting words would be through FaceTime.

"I think the worst part of it, all the five days, was not being able to be there physically in that room with her," said Carter.

It's a sad reality for families like Carter and O'Moore who are coping with loss during these strange times.
"Families will be hurt and families will be broken and everybody needs to take this seriously," Carter said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan josecaliforniacoronavirushospitalu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Wawa suspending made-to-order food in Philly over COVID-19
Man tearfully thanks hospital staff for saving wife's life
Coronavirus: Happy hour goes virtual amid COVID-19 crisis
Stocks move lower on Wall Street following a big 3-day rally
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Longtime Philadelphia flight attendant dies from COVID-19
162 new COVID-19 cases in Philly as Hahnemann plan scrapped
What heart patients should know about coronavirus
Family makes urgent appeal for plasma from recovered COVID-19 patient
Wawa suspending made-to-order food in Philly over COVID-19
Greater Philadelphia YMCA lays off thousands of workers
NJ virus deaths reach 81, total number of cases at 6,900
Show More
Experts: Social distancing to impact air quality
British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
Glen Mills School will be turned into COVID-19 medical shelter
2nd COVID-19 death reported in Delaware
SEPTA, PATCO changes start this weekend
More TOP STORIES News