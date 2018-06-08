EYE CARE

Mascara warning: Woman develops inner-eyelid scarring after not removing mascara properly for decades

An Australian woman apparently risked blindness due to complications that resulted from not removing her mascara properly for decades. (Shutterstock)

SYDNEY, Australia --
An Australian woman apparently risked blindness due to complications that resulted from not removing her mascara properly for decades.

In a recently published academic article, Dr. Dana Robaei with the University of Sydney wrote that the 50-year-old woman admitted that she had been wearing heavy mascara for more than 25 years and frequently did not remove it completely. She eventually developed small, dark-colored bumps that had hardened on the inside of her eyelids. Some of the bumps eroded through her conjunctiva, a structure that forms part of the inner eyelid.



Robaei wrote that the bumps had caused follicular conjunctivitis and damage to the woman's cornea.

News.com.au identified the patient as Theresa Lynch, a housekeeper living in Sydney. Lynch told the news website that she sought medical treatment after she began to experience eye irritation, discharge and a heavy sensation in her eyelids.

Robaei likened Lynch's symptoms to "somebody throwing a handful of sand in your eye," calling it "constantly irritating."

Though Robaei was able to remove the bumps over the course of a 90-minute procedure, she warned that Lynch sustained permanent scarring and risked serious infection and potential blindness.
