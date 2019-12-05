Health & Fitness

MLH CHAT REWIND: Signs That It's Time for a Hearing Evaluation

Hearing loss can happen to anyone, either suddenly or gradually over time. Join us for a live chat on Monday, December 2 at 12pm with Jessica Bell, AuD, Audiologist at Main Line Health, to learn about some common signs of hearing loss to watch out for, and if it may be time for an evaluation.
Part 2 of the hearing loss chat with Audiologist Jessica Bello of Main Line Health.



To schedule an evaluation, call 484-227-3200. For more information visit mainlinehealth.org/audiology.
