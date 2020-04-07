Plymouth Meeting company gets green light to start testing COVID-19 vaccine

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The FDA has given the green light to a company in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania to begin testing its vaccine for COVID-19.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals calls its new vaccine INO-4800.
The vaccine is based on the DNA of the coronavirus but does not use the actual virus.
Forty adult volunteers will get two doses of the vaccine a month apart, with the first results by early summer.
Testing will be done at the University of Pennsylvania and in Kansas City.
