More confirmed cases of Acute Flaccid Myelitis

More confirmed cases of Acute Flaccid Myelitis. Registered Nurse Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on November 5, 2018.

By
The CDC is investigating more cases of a rare polio-like illness.

What starts as a respiratory infection is leaving some kids with paralysis.

The CDC has confirmed 8 more cases of Acute Flaccid Myelitis or AFM.

That brings the total number to 80 officially diagnosed so far this year in 25 states.

But there are 139 other cases still under investigation.

