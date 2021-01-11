coronavirus new jersey

New Jersey congresswoman tests positive for COVID-19 following Capitol lockdown

NEW JERSEY (WPVI) -- A New Jersey congresswoman has tested positive for COVID-19 following Wednesday's Capitol lockdown.

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, 75, said she believes she was exposed during protective isolation in the U.S. Capitol building as a result of the riots. A number of members within the space ignored instructions to wear masks, said Coleman.

"I received a positive test result for COVID-19, and am home resting at this time," Coleman said. "While I am experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, I remain in good spirits and will continue to work on behalf of my constituents."

"They were encouraged to put their mask on. Unfortunately it was not mandated, and it should have been mandated, and if they refused to put (masks) on, they should have been kicked the heck out of that room," she added.

Video posted by Punchbowl News shows Delaware Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester passing out masks to colleagues, some who refused to wear them.



"While everybody didnt take it, i was glad that the ones who did, did," said Congresswoman Blunt Rochester.



Officials say Watson Coleman, who is a cancer survivor, is isolating and awaiting the results of PCR testing.

She previously received the first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID19 vaccine, which has been made available to members of Congress, the Supreme Court, and Executive Branch agencies for the purposes of continuity of government operations.

Watson Coleman represents New Jersey's 12th Congressional District, which includes Trenton and Princeton.

Governor Murphy tours second New Jersey vaccination mega-site
Governor Phil Murphy spent Friday morning touring New Jersey's newest mega-site for COVID-19 vaccinations.



"That was a super spreader. Between all of the people that breached the House, for all the people that were quarantined in one room, and for all the people that wouldn't keep their masks on, that was just asking for trouble," said Coleman.
