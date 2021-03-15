More essential workers, high-risk individuals now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in New Jersey

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Transportation and other essential workers, along with additional high-risk individuals, are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in New Jersey.According to Gov. Phil Murphy, this also includes public and local transportation workers, including bus, taxi, rideshare, and airport employees, along with NJ Transit workers and Motor Vehicle Commission staff.Also on Monday, public safety workers, who are not sworn law enforcement or fire professionals - including probation officers and fire safety inspectors - are now eligible to receive their vaccine. Migrant farmworkers, members of tribal communities and individuals experiencing homelessness and those living in shelters - including domestic violence shelters - can also be inoculated.In addition, individuals with the following conditions that might be at increased risk for severe illness from the virus will be added to the list of individuals at high risk and eligible for vaccination:- Asthma (moderate-to-severe)- Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)- Cystic fibrosis- Hypertension or high blood pressure- Neurologic conditions, such as dementia- Liver disease- Overweight (BMI > 25 kg/m2, but < 30 kg/m2)- Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)- Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)- Type 1 diabetes mellitusBeginning March 29, frontline essential workers in the following categories will be eligible for vaccination: food production; agriculture, and food distribution; hospitality; eldercare and support; warehousing and logistics; social services support staff; and elections personnel, Murphy said.As of Sunday, Murphy said 2,955,895 vaccine doses have been administered in New Jersey. That includes 1,934,303 first doses and 969,926 second doses.