Nearly 1,000 human teeth found in walls of building

Nearly 1,000 human teeth were found behind the walls of a Georgia building.

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WPVI) --
Workers renovating a building in Georgia made an unusual discovery last week.

Nearly 1,000 human teeth were found behind the walls of the Valdosta, Georgia building.

The find isn't completely out of the blue: the building housed dentists' offices for more than 100 years. Even so, it is not clear how or why the teeth ended up in the walls.

The city is embracing the unusual find, offering $100 to anyone who can guess exactly how many teeth were found.

healthdentist
