A new cookbook aims to help people who've lost their sense of taste and smell from the coronavirus.It's called "Taste and Flavour."That's flavor with a "u" because the book was written by British chefs Ryan Riley and Kimberly Duke.They've created recipes that try to trigger nerves, so they use ingredients like cinnamon, wasabi and mint.The dishes avoid onions, garlic and chocolate which tend to taste bad to people missing a normal sense of smell.