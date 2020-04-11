coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: New Jersey landlord waives rent for 3 months

MONTCLAIR, New Jersey -- A New Jersey landlord waived rent payments for 3 months to help his tenants as they face financial trouble during the coronavirus pandemic.

David Placek, who owns properties in Montclair, had originally waived April and May, but recently tacked on June as well.

"By and large we've gotten a good reception from our tenants, they're happy that we were able to do this early on and really able to show them some compassion and feelings for what they might be going through. We didn't ask them what financial position they're in."

David said he's grateful that he's even in a position to do this.

He owns 12 properties and the average rent of each unit is $1,200-1,500 per month.

Over the next 3 months he's forgoing more than $50,000.

Governor Phil Murphy gave Placek a shout out on Twitter and during a news conference.



"David exemplifies the spirit we need to see right now of people stepping up to make sure others can come out of this emergency stronger and so we all come out of this stronger. Hat's off, David."

David said he felt he had to do something and that he has felt hamstrung sitting at home over the last 4 weeks.

"It's hard to help, you can't go physically do a lot of things, you probably don't have the financial resources to write a check so what can you do?"

It was something he could swing and he hopes it catches.

All he asks of his tenants is that they pay it forward, if possible, at small businesses in town or charities.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseymontclairmedicalcoronavirus new jerseyabc7ny instagramcoronavirusrentscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphyhealthnew jerseyrental propertynew jersey newsrenters
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
Marlton brothers set up makeshift food pantry
Family makes urgent appeal for plasma from recovered COVID-19 patient
25-year-old COVID-19 patient in coma, test lost for days
Coronavirus claims lives of 4 family members in New Jersey
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PA could see surge next week, 21K cases statewide
Montco communities keep up with Easter traditions during COVID-19
1st coronavirus stimulus checks will arrive this week: Sources
NJ orders transit capacity cut, face coverings for riders
2 men wanted in sex assault, armed carjacking
US surpasses Italy for highest COVID-19 death toll
SEPTA changes mask policy after videos surface on social media
Show More
Hair dye becoming next high-demand item amid COVID-19 pandemic
Here's what COVID-19 does to your lungs
Deadly police-involved shooting in Montgomery County
COVID-19: Montco death toll jumps to 68
Chase and Jen Utley share look inside home during COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News