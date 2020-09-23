New Jersey officials now testing smartphone app to help with contact tracing

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey officials said Wednesday they are now testing an app that will be used for tracing exposure to the coronavirus.
New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Presichilli discussed the app at Governor Phil Murphy's COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday.
The announcement comes just one day after Pennsylvania announced its launch of a contact tracing app.
In New Jersey, the app is currently being tested with state employees and students from Montclair State University, Passaic County Community College and Stockton University.
Just like the one being rolled out in Pennsylvania, the app lets someone know if they've been exposed while protecting users' privacy.
