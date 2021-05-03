Health & Fitness

New Jersey residents can get free beer after first vaccine shot this month

By
TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The State of New Jersey has teamed up with the local breweries to encourage eligible residents to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Governor Phil Murphy says through the new "Shot and a Beer" program, New Jerseyans who get vaccinated in May can receive a free beer at participating breweries if they show proof.

"Any New Jerseyan who gets their first vaccine dose in the month of May and takes their vaccination card to one of the following participating breweries as proof of vaccination will receive a free beer, courtesy of the participating brewery," said Murphy.

Roughly 7,135,235 total vaccine doses have been administered as of 8:00 a.m. Monday.

SEE ALSO: Some New Jersey restrictions to be lifted, capacity limits to be increased: Gov. Murphy
New Jersey will lift many COVID-19 capacity limits at retail stores, restaurants, gyms and other businesses - and will remove a hard cap on outdoor gatherings - beginning May 19.



The following breweries are taking part in the effort:

Battle River Brewing in Toms River

Bradley Beer Project in Bradley Beach

Bolero Snort Brewing Company in Carlstadt

Brix City Brewing Company in Little Ferry

Carton Brewing Company in Atlantic Highlands

Flounder Brewing Company in Hillsborough

Flying Fish Brewing Company in Somerdale

Hackensack Brewing Company

Kane Brewing Company in Ocean Township

Little Dog Brewing Company in Neptune

Magnify Brewing Company in Fairfield, Essex County

River Horse Brewing Company in Ewing

On Monday, Murphy also announced that he will be lifting many COVID-19 capacity limits at retail stores, restaurants, gyms and other businesses - and will remove a hard cap on outdoor gatherings - beginning May 19.

