New Jersey residents can get free beer after first vaccine shot this month

Governor Phil Murphy says through the new "Shot and a Beer" program, New Jerseyans who get vaccinated in May can receive a free beer at participating breweries if they show proof.
"Any New Jerseyan who gets their first vaccine dose in the month of May and takes their vaccination card to one of the following participating breweries as proof of vaccination will receive a free beer, courtesy of the participating brewery," said Murphy.
Roughly 7,135,235 total vaccine doses have been administered as of 8:00 a.m. Monday.
The following breweries are taking part in the effort:
Battle River Brewing in Toms River
Bradley Beer Project in Bradley Beach
Bolero Snort Brewing Company in Carlstadt
Brix City Brewing Company in Little Ferry
Carton Brewing Company in Atlantic Highlands
Flounder Brewing Company in Hillsborough
Flying Fish Brewing Company in Somerdale
Hackensack Brewing Company
Kane Brewing Company in Ocean Township
Little Dog Brewing Company in Neptune
Magnify Brewing Company in Fairfield, Essex County
River Horse Brewing Company in Ewing
On Monday, Murphy also announced that he will be lifting many COVID-19 capacity limits at retail stores, restaurants, gyms and other businesses - and will remove a hard cap on outdoor gatherings - beginning May 19.