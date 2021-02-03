Gov. Murphy says NJ restaurants, gyms, casinos can increase indoor capacity to 35%

BREAKING: I’m signing an Executive Order to:

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced during a Wednesday morning news conference that restaurants and gyms across the state can expand their indoor capacity limits.Beginning February 5, indoor dining capacity at restaurants will be capped at 35%, upped from the previous 25%. Murphy said the statewide 10 p.m. restaurant indoor service limit will be lifted, however local restrictions may remain in place.The prohibition on seating at indoor bars will remain in effect, he said, as it creates the danger of close and prolonged proximity between patrons, bartenders, and servers.The change in capacity limits also impacts indoor entertainment and recreation areas - including casinos, casinos and personal care businesses.Murphy said as of Wednesday morning, 837,225 vaccinations have been administered across the state. that number includes 691,229 first doses and 145,979 second doses.All six of New Jersey's mass vaccination sites reopened on Wednesday after appointments had to be rescheduled Monday and Tuesday due to winter weather."In addition to those who were already scheduled for their vaccinations today, our mega-sites will also begin serving those whose appointments from the past two days were rescheduled because of the storm," Murphy said.To reach the Vaccination Call Center dial 855-568-0545.An additional federal retail pharmacy program will launch next week in New Jersey through a partnership with CVS Pharmacy and RiteAid."Since most Americans live within five miles of a pharmacy, this program will expand our vaccine footprint in areas of high need," Murphy said.On Wednesday, the state reported 2,021 new positive PCR tests and 508 new positive antigen tests.