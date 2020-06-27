Coronavirus

'These cards do not carry the force of law': DOJ warns of fake coronavirus mask exception cards

As the debate around the country about wearing a mask increases, the Department of Justice is warning of fake COVID-19 mask exception cards.

The cards say in part "I am exempt from any ordinance requiring face mask usage in public. Wearing a face mask posses [sp] a mental and or physical risk to me. Under the Americans with Disability Act (ADA) I'm not required to disclose my condition to you."

The warning which first came from the United States Attorney's office in the Middle District of North Carolina pointed to the spelling and other errors in the card. The U.S. Attorney's office says that the postings, cards or flyers were not issued and are not endorsed by DOJ.

The district attorney said the fraudulent postings, cards, or flyers circulating on the internet regarding the Americans with Disabilities Act and the use of face masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, may even include the United States Department of Justice's seal.

"Do not be fooled by the chicanery and misappropriation of the DOJ eagle," said U.S. Attorney Matthew G.T. Martin. "These cards do not carry the force of law. The 'Freedom to Breathe Agency,' or 'FTBA,' is not a government agency."

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Friday that the U.S. will be seeing more deaths as communities across America see a surge in cases amid reopening, again urging people to social distance and wear masks.

"If we want to end this outbreak, really end it -- we've got to realize that we are part of the process," Fauci said.

Other U.S. Attorney's offices such as Maine, have also warned about this with similar but not exact cards.
