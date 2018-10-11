HEALTH & FITNESS

October 11th is National Depression Screening Day

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
October 11th is National Depression Screening Day - a time to encourage people to get screened for depression and other mood disorders.

Many people realize they're having problems, but are reluctant to seek help.

Some warning signs are obvious, but others, such as changes in eating or sleeping patterns, or not enjoying favorite activities, aren't as easy to detect. That's why it's important to seek professional expertise.

"You don't have to get committed to therapy or you don't have to start taking anti-depressant medication, but maybe you just want to find out if - is this something that I need to worry about or don't need to worry about?" said Joseph Rock, Psy.D.

Sometimes, depression is due to genetics - a biochemical reaction in the body. At other times, a catastrophic event in life can bring it on.

To find a screening site, or take an online assessment, CLICK HERE.

ONLINE RESOURCES
http://www.helpyourselfhelpothers.org/
https://mentalhealthscreening.org/

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckdepressionsuicidemental health
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Art of Aging: Work for seniors after retirement
Dozens of polio-like cases reported nationwide; 2 in Philadelphia
Judge rules against keeping 9-year-old girl on life support
Study: Non-toxic nail polish may contain harmful chemicals
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
What Philadelphia area can expect from Tropical Storm Michael
'Unimaginable destruction': Hurricane smashes rows of houses
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
AccuWeather: Flash Flood Watch This Afternoon and Tonight
Charges reduced for fmr. Philadelphia officer in fatal shooting, bail granted
Police: Woman wanted after driving over man outside doughnut shop
Pedestrian struck in Hamilton Township
Judge rules against keeping 9-year-old girl on life support
Show More
Police: Boyfriend shoots woman after she runs to neighbor
Father of 5 killed in West Philadelphia shooting
Eagles fans cautiously optimistic for win vs. Giants
Watch: Jaworski picks a new running back for the Eagles
Dozens of polio-like cases reported nationwide; 2 in Philadelphia
More News