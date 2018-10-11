PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --October 11th is National Depression Screening Day - a time to encourage people to get screened for depression and other mood disorders.
Many people realize they're having problems, but are reluctant to seek help.
Some warning signs are obvious, but others, such as changes in eating or sleeping patterns, or not enjoying favorite activities, aren't as easy to detect. That's why it's important to seek professional expertise.
"You don't have to get committed to therapy or you don't have to start taking anti-depressant medication, but maybe you just want to find out if - is this something that I need to worry about or don't need to worry about?" said Joseph Rock, Psy.D.
Sometimes, depression is due to genetics - a biochemical reaction in the body. At other times, a catastrophic event in life can bring it on.
