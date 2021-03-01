Pennsylvania lifts out-of-state travel restrictions, increases event limits

The following is in effect as of Monday, March 1:
-Out-of-state travel restrictions are being lifted. Since November, that order required anyone over the age of 11 visiting from another state to provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test or place themselves in a travel quarantine for 14 days.
-Outdoor events are now limited to a 20% maximum occupancy, no matter the venue size.
-Indoor events are now limited to 15% maximum occupancy, no matter the venue size.
Wolf said the new occupancy limits are permitted only if attendees and workers can keep six feet of physical distance between them.
Mask wearing, social distancing and hand hygiene must be enforced.
"There is light at the end of the tunnel. COVID-19 cases are on the decline, and more are being vaccinated," Wolf said. "Thank you for wearing masks, keeping your distance, planning for vaccines, and doing whatever it takes to slow the spread of COVID. Your actions are making a difference."
This comes the same day as Philadelphia, which sets its own COVID-19 restrictions, eased some of those measures.
One of the biggest changes the city announced last week was the allowance for some attendance at sporting events.
Those attendance levels were set to the state levels, which at the time meant 2,500 people could attend outdoor events, while 500 people could attend indoor events.
City officials said they won't automatically make changes when the state does, but in a news conference last week Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said the city would look at any revisions and make a determination.
Those new limits would allow for attendance at Citizens Bank Park when the Phillies' season starts next month, but no fans would be allowed at the Wells Fargo Center for Sixers and Flyers games.
Officials with the Wells Fargo Center said that's because there needs to be more than 500 workers on-site if fans are in attendance.
