Gov. Wolf asks all Pennsylvanians to wear masks as coronavirus death toll tops 100

Gov. Tom Wolf, noting the federal government is readying guidance on the wearing of masks, urged Pennsylvanians to make their own and wear them when they go to the grocery store, pharmacy and other places where people congregate.
"Wearing a mask will help us cut down the possibility that we might be infecting an innocent bystander, like that grocery store cashier, the pharmacist, or someone stocking shelves," he said in a video news conference. "These folks are keeping us alive by getting us the supplies we need. We owe it to them to do everything we can to keep them safe. Right now, that means wearing a mask."
Wolf urged residents to heed his order to remain at home, noting that masks "are not foolproof. So it's critical our first act is to ask if we really need to leave our house."
He added that residents should refrain from buying the short-supply N95 respirator masks worn by healthcare workers.
The Department of Health posted guidance on masks on its website.
LATEST NUMBERS
The coronavirus outbreak has now claimed more than 100 lives in Pennsylvania, as the state cracks down on non-essential businesses that are refusing to comply with Governor Tom Wolf's order to shut down during the pandemic.
The latest numbers released Friday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health show 1,404 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 8,420 in 63 counties.
Another 12 deaths were reported, bringing the statewide death toll to 102.
As of Friday afternoon, the state was reporting eight deaths in Bucks County; two deaths in Chester County; 10 deaths in Delaware County; 11 deaths in Montgomery County, and 14 deaths in Philadelphia.
A county-by-county breakdown is available on the state's coronavirus website.
Pennsylvania will stop paying about 9,000 state workers whose offices have been closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Friday, as the state recorded another single-day high in new cases and passed 100 deaths.
PA HALTING PAY FOR 9,000 STATE WORKERS
Paid leave for state employees whose work locations are closed and who are unable to work remotely will end April 10, according to Gov. Tom Wolf's office.
The pay freeze affects about 12% of the state workforce, though individual agencies were hit much harder, with the state departments of Transportation and Revenue halting pay to more than half their employees. The state will continue to provide health and life insurance benefits.
"This was a difficult decision as our commonwealth faces significant fiscal challenges," Wolf's office said in a statement. "The governor chose an alternative to furloughs so each affected employee will keep their health care benefits and has the flexibility to choose from a range of leave options that is best for them."
State workers can use paid vacation days, sick leave or compensatory time to continue to receive a paycheck. Otherwise they will be eligible to apply for unemployment, officials said.
Wolf first ordered offices closed for nonessential state employees in mid-March, and that order lasts through at least April 30.
David Fillman, president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 13, which represents most of the employees whose paychecks will stop, said many of the employees have clerical duties. Affected employees will have a week to decide how to handle it, he said.
"Right now, it's the ability of the employee to make that decision on their own based on their own family situation," Fillman said. "Hopefully, it will be short-lived and then we'll move on."
AFSCME members can accrue up to 300 sick days under the contract and 45 days of vacation time, and can use this year's sick days as well.
About 5,700 of the affected workers are employed by PennDOT. About 900 work for the Department of Labor & Industry, about 850 work for Revenue, and the remainder are scattered across other agencies.
The frozen Labor & Industry positions are not associated with the state's unemployment compensation program, which has been overwhelmed by hundreds of thousands of claims, officials said.
In Westmoreland County, Commissioner Sean Kertes told news organizations that nearly 500 county employees will be furloughed after Friday, with benefits.
WAIVER DEADLINE APPROACHING
Wolf ordered all "non-life-sustaining" businesses to shutter their physical locations until further notice to help slow the spread of the coronavirus but established a waiver process for companies that believe they should be exempt.
The Wolf administration announced a deadline of 5 p.m. Friday for waiver applications, prompting an outcry from small-business advocates who said the deadline was premature and would create additional hardship for struggling employers.
The full list of the businesses the state deems essential is below. You can also view the entire list here.
"There has been a huge waiting list for waivers, and it is important not to prohibit a necessary business from playing a role in the emergency," said Gordon Denlinger, state director of the National Federation of Independent Business. "We are asking Gov. Wolf to reconsider the shutdown of the waiver program."
The state received more than 34,000 waiver requests through Wednesday. The Department of Community and Economic Development has approved about 5,600 requests and denied over 8,600, agency spokeswoman Casey Smith said Thursday.
Businesses that remain open to the public include grocery stores, pharmacies, hotels and motels, beer distributors, laundromats, and gas stations. Restaurants are open only for take-out orders. The open list also includes farms, mines, food production and some manufacturing.
Car dealers, clothing stores and other retailers, salons, and entertainment venues are among those on the shuttered list.
Through Wednesday, Pennsylvania State Police issued 136 warnings to businesses violating the shutdown order. No business has been cited.
A bar in Luzerne County lost its liquor license because authorities say the owners violated the governor's business closure order.
All 67 of Pennsylvania's counties are now asked to stay put unless they have a legitimate reason to go out.
The expanded order lasts through at least April 30.
"Some of you might think that a month is too long to go without seeing your friends and your family. But if we don't do everything we can to slow the spread of COVID-19, there are some people who you will never see again," he said.
Residents may leave their homes for several reasons that include working at a business that's still open, going to the grocery store or pharmacy, visiting a doctor, caring for a relative or heading outside to exercise. Police will continue to focus on informing residents of the order rather than on enforcement, according to the governor's office.
Separately, schools and nonessential businesses are closed until further notice.
