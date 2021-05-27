Pennsylvania sets firm date to lift mask mandate, even if vaccination goal isn't hit

Health & Fitness

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Health officials announced Thursday that Pennsylvania's mask order will be completely lifted June 28, or possibly sooner, if 70% of residents get their second dose of vaccine.

"After reviewing the vaccination data for people 18 and over and discussing it with the COVID-19 Vaccine Legislative Task Force, we have determined that the commonwealth's mask order can be lifted on June 28 or when 70% of adults get their second dose, whichever comes first," Acting Secretary Alison Beam said.

The announcement does not impact Philadelphia. Health officials in Philadelphia have previously said the mask mandate may be lifted for fully vaccinated people on June 11, but that depends on COVID cases and vaccination rates.

Beam said that as of Wednesday, 70% of adults in the state have received at least one dose of vaccine.

"That's a strong indicator that we are on track to get at least that many getting both doses by the end of June," she said.

To date, 52.7% of the 18 and older population are fully vaccinated. According to the CDC, 97.7% of Pennsylvanians over 65 have received at least one dose of vaccine.



Once the statewide masking order is lifted, Pennsylvania will continue to follow the CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.

The CDC is still requiring masks on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation. In addition, all individuals should still follow the guidance at workplaces, local businesses, long-term care facilities, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.
