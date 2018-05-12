Pa. woman finds kidney donor on social media

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A woman from Collegeville, Montgomery County, is about to get a new lease on life, thanks to social media, a woman from Wisconsin, and her favorite boy band.
This is the stuff you see in movies. You don't expect it to happen to you.
Now in the end stage of renal disease, Stefani Jones of Collegeville needs a kidney transplant.
"Dialysis every day, ten different medicines," What's life like? Jones said, "It's harder than it was before."
But Jones has beaten the odds, finding a match in Amy Prince of Wisconsin. The two once complete strangers found each yet through their mutual love for a boy band.
The pop band tweeted about Jones' search for a kidney donor in 2016.
Kidney donor Amy Prince said, "I clicked on it, saw that we were the same blood type and had this feeling I needed something I needed to pursue."
Prince, a wife, and mother of two got tested and found she was a match. Tuesday she'll go under the knife to help keep Jones alive.
We asked why do this for a complete stranger? "Because I can essentially. I have two kidneys. I can live perfectly fine with one," Prince said.
Jones added, "To find someone who is doing something because they're a selfless person because they're a good person and because they feel that calling, it's very refreshing and still shocks me."
The kidney transplant list is six years long.
Jones waited for less than two, making Prince a hero in her eyes.
"I've heard the word hero. I don't feel like that I guess. I'm just glad I can help her out," said Prince.
"How do you thank someone who is literally saving your life? If there's a gift out there for that let me know because that's major," said Jones.
For more on this story, visit the Facebook group created for Stefani Jones.
