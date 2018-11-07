HEALTH & FITNESS

Patients of Lehigh Valley dentist told to get tested for HIV, hepatitis

EMBED </>More Videos

Warning for Pa. patients: Possible HIV, hepatitis exposure. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on November 7, 2018.

MT. BETHEL, Pa. (WPVI) --
The Pennsylvania Department of Health is warning patients of a Northampton County dentist that they could have been exposed to HIV or hepatitis B and C.

An investigation found Cotturo Dental Associates in Mt. Bethel did not properly clean, disinfect or sterilize devices leading to risk of infection.

Dr. Palmer Cuttoro surrendered his license and the dental office is now closed.

In a statement, PA Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said, in part, "The inadequate infection control procedures at this practice could create the potential for harm, so we are recommending patients get tested."

The department recommends anyone who visited the office between Jan. 1, 2007, and Sept. 14, 2018, get tested. They say this includes current and former patients who had any dental procedures performed at the office.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthpennsylvania newshealthcheckdentisthepatitisHIVUpper Mount Bethel Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Research: Handful of nuts is a healthy way to lose weight
Study: Vaping and e-cigarettes don't deter teens from smoking
Duncan Hines recalls popular cake mixes because of salmonella fears
Getting help for the winter blues
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
National Election Results and Trends from ABC News
Pennsylvania Election Results
New Jersey Election Results
Delaware Election Results
Dems take the House: What it means for Trump
Too close to call in N.J. race between MacArthur & Kim
Election 2018 results: Here are the races to know
Candidates who made history in Tuesday's midterm election
Show More
Man rescued from fire in Feltonville
AccuWeather: Sunny, Breezy and Cool Today
1 killed, 5 injured in Schuylkill crash; search for hit-and-run driver
Interstellar object may have been an alien probe, Harvard paper argues
Pa. man accused of threatening to shoot up polling place
More News