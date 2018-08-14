U.S. News & World Report has unveiled its best hospital rankings for the year and a number of local hospitals have made the list.
Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania- Penn Presbyterian is ranked number 14 on the Best Hospitals Honor Roll.
U.S. News analyzed data from nearly 5,000 medical centers and survey responses from more than 30,000 physicians to rank hospitals in 16 adult specialties including cancer, diabetes, rheumatology and more. Survival rates, patient safety, specialized staff and hospital reputation were among the factors weighed. Nationally, only 158 hospitals ranked in at least one of the specialties in 2018-19. The Honor Roll recognizes 20 hospitals for their exceptional care for complex cases across these specialties, as well as recognizes hospitals by state, metro and regional areas for their work in nine more widely performed procedures and conditions.
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is ranked number 1 in Pediatric Diabetes & Endocrinology and Pediatric Urology, number 2 for Pediatric Cancer, Neonatology, Pediatric Orthopedics, and Pediatric Pulmonology, and number 3 in Pediatric Gastroenterology & GI Surgery.
Wills Eye Hospital, Thomas Jefferson University is ranked number 2 in the Ophthalmology list.
Best Hospitals in Philadelphia:
Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian
Jefferson Health-Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Christiana Care Hospitals
Lankenau Medical Center
Penn Medicine Chester County Hospital
Best Hospitals in Pennsylvania:
Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian
UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside
Jefferson Health-Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
Lehigh Valley Hospital
Best Hospitals in New Jersey:
Morristown Medical Center
Hackensack University Medical Center
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
Best Hospitals in Delaware:
Christiana Care Hospitals
Bayhealth Kent General Hospital
healthhealthcheckhospitalchildren's hospital of philadelphia
