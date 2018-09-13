Penn Presbyterian creates 'escape room' for training staff to treat sepsis

UNIVERSITY CITY (WPVI) --A local hospital is using a lighter approach to educate staff on a critical problem.
Nurses and doctors at Penn Presbyterian had to solve clues, just like an escape room game, to properly diagnose and treat a mock patient with sepsis - a life-threatening response to an infection.
And to save him, they had an hour to complete all the tasks.
A nurse developed the exercise to make colleagues more aware of how to detect and treat sepsis.
"This way it was more interactive, more hands-on, and people would retain knowledge about sepsis," said Lauren McPeake, R.N.
"Sepsis is the leading cause of in-hospital deaths, both here at Penn and across the nation," said Dr. Sean Foster.
And some of the equipment in the room was just used as a decoy - trying to make staffers more attentive and think as they would have to in a real-life situation.
No doubt this will help them and their patients in the future.
