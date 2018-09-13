Penn Presbyterian creates 'escape room' for training staff to treat sepsis

A local hospital is using a lighter approach to educate staff on a critical problem.Nurses and doctors at Penn Presbyterian had to solve clues, just like an escape room game, to properly diagnose and treat a mock patient with sepsis - a life-threatening response to an infection.And to save him, they had an hour to complete all the tasks.A nurse developed the exercise to make colleagues more aware of how to detect and treat sepsis."This way it was more interactive, more hands-on, and people would retain knowledge about sepsis," said Lauren McPeake, R.N."Sepsis is the leading cause of in-hospital deaths, both here at Penn and across the nation," said Dr. Sean Foster.And some of the equipment in the room was just used as a decoy - trying to make staffers more attentive and think as they would have to in a real-life situation.No doubt this will help them and their patients in the future.------