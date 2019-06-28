Health & Fitness

People warned to stay out of New Jersey's largest lake

HOPATCONG, New Jersey -- Health officials in New Jersey are warning people not to swim in one of the state's largest lakes.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has issued the warning because of a harmful algae bloom that's taken over Lake Hopatcong.

Officials say this type of bloom is often referred to as a blue-green algae bloom and can cause a range of health issues that include flu-like symptoms, rashes and eye irritation.

This algae bloom's rapid spread may be the result of heavy rainfall followed by warm weather, authorities say.

The advisory could be in place for at least the next several weeks.
