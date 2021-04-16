Health & Fitness

Pfizer CEO says annual COVID-19 vaccines may be necessary

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Pfizer CEO says annual COVID-19 vaccines may be necessary

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla says residents will likely need a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot within 12 months of getting fully vaccinated.

"A likely scenario is that there will be likely a need for a third dose, somewhere between six and 12 months and then from there, there will be an annual revaccination, but all of that needs to be confirmed. And again, the variants will play a key role," Bourla told CNBC's .

According to Dr. Drew Weissman of the University of Pennsylvania, Bourla could be right.

"My guess, I agree with him. It's probably, 'yes,' but we just don't know for sure," said Dr. Weissman.

RELATED: Vaccine Trackers for Pennsylvania and New Jersey



Weissman and his lab helped develop the mRNA in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

"Coronavirus isn't going to go away. We're still going to have coronavirus infections and my best guess is that it's going to keep changing every year and we may need to update the vaccines," said Weissman.

But he's hopeful annual COVID vaccines won't always be the case. He says they're working on one to account for variants.

"In theory, those might need to be given once every five years or ten years or 20 years. We don't know yet but that's our ultimate goal," said Weissman.

He also says it's safe to take a booster and safe to take an annual COVID vaccine should it come to that.



"I'm its father. So, you know, it's hard for me not to say it's safe. But, yeah, I think it's safe," said Weissman.

The exit doors at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia get quite the workout nowadays. Every couple of seconds someone comes out after getting a vaccine throughout the day.

Some say they wouldn't have a problem with an annual vaccine.

"I'll take it once a year. Whatever it takes," said Michael Jackson of West Philadelphia.

"I mean if that's what the science says, that's what the science says," said Luke Lisica of Fairmount.

Others say no.

"Every year? That's too much. I don't know what's really going to go inside of me, you know?" said Nancy Lee of Center City.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessphiladelphiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ man indicted for allegedly hiring hitman to kill 14-year-old
Philly delivery man gets COVID vaccine while on hoagie run
Gunman dead, multiple shot at Indiana FedEx facility, police say
Little league players pay tribute to Jackie Robinson
75-year-old woman hit, killed in Philadelphia parking lot
Video of teen killed in Chicago police shooting released
Troubleshooters: Longtime wedding caterer shuts down in South Jersey
Show More
2 teens shot outside Ford PAL Center in South Philly
Pa. woman 1 of 6 who developed rare clot linked to J&J vaccine
Officer was justified in fatal shooting of knife-wielding man: DA
Man wanted for allegedly threatening to kill SEPTA bus driver
NJ vaccine clinics pivot after J&J pause
More TOP STORIES News