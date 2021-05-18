Boost Your Mood: Philadelphia encourages everyone to take advantage of mental health services

Through the "Boost Your Mood" campaign, Philadelphia's Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual Disabilities Services aims to give people all the resources they need on DBHIDS.org/boost
It's in three different languages including English, Spanish and traditional Chinese. It has tips, screening tools and phone numbers to find help.
"We wanted to make that as easy as possible. What you want to do is remove completely from the equation, 'I don't know what to do or where to go,'" said Bowen who is the commissioner of the DBHID.
She says calls to the crisis line in Philadelphia are up. The pandemic has led to depression, anxiety, isolation, but poverty and violence also play a major role in affecting someone's mental health.
"So we know even witnessing or hearing about gun violence has a tremendous impact on everybody," Bowen said.
Boost Your Mood has tips for individuals, families, even kids on addressing trauma.
Bowen says finding help is crucial. Even as we see the light at the end of the tunnel of the pandemic, she says don't expect to feel normal right away. It's a prolonged process and finding support, and connection is key.