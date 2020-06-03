Philadelphia Fire Department announces firefighter battling COVID-19 passes away

It is with deep sorrow that the Philadelphia Fire Department announces the line-of-duty death of Firefighter Eric Gore, who passed away Tuesday at Temple University Hospital after a valiant struggle with COVID-19.— Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) June 3, 2020
Firefighter Eric Gore passed away Tuesday at Temple University Hospital.
The department said Gore most recently served at Engine 37 in Chestnut Hill.
His brother, Lamont Gore, is a firefighter with the Philadelphia Fire Department.
The department tweeted a photo of Firefighter Eric Gore on Wednesday morning with the caption, "Rest in peace."
Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/OLPnNTWXgA— Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) June 3, 2020
Officials say there have been 1,290 coronavirus-related deaths in the city. The number of COVID-19 cases in Philadelphia has topped 23,000.