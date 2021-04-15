Philadelphia FEMA COVID-19 site allowing walk-ups for residents in phase 1a, 1b, 1c

Eligible residents can walk in without an appointment between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine now through April 26, 2021, according to an email from the health department.
In response to the FDA and CDC "pausing" the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the site will be administering the Pfizer vaccine. Since the vaccine requires two doses, the clinic will remain open for four additional weeks, through Wednesday, May 26, officials announced Wednesday.
According to officials, the health department is expected to receive 84,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine from the federal government on Monday, April 19. These doses are to be used during three weeks of first dose clinics that will run through May 5, 2021.
An additional 84,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine will be available for second dose clinics that will run from Thursday, May 6 through Wednesday, May 26, officials said.
The site plans to maintain the current 6,000 doses per day capacity.