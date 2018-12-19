HEALTH & FITNESS

Philadelphia middle school students offered pizza for HIV testing

EMBED </>More Videos

Middle school students in Northeast Philadelphia were offered pizza in exchange for HIV testing. Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on December 19, 2018.

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Some parents in Northeast Philadelphia are enraged after finding out that their middle school aged kids were offered a free slice of pizza in exchange for HIV testing.

One parent of a 13-year-old student at Austin Meehan Middle School says their child was tested without their consent.

Now, the Philadelphia Health Department confirms that they were working with a group called SPEAK OUT, and that this was organized though Councilman Bobby Henon's office to offer free HIV testing for Lincoln High School students.

They set up the van at a nearby pizza place and apparently did not realize it was also near the middle school.

As for the age requirement, the Health Department says in the state of Pennsylvania, anyone who legally consents to HIV testing - no matter their age - can be tested.

The Health Department says it is unfortunate that some middle school students were tested, but it is not illegal.

The Philadelphia School District told Action News that they were in no way working with the Health Department on this initiative.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthHIVstudentsbig talkersphiladelphia newsNortheast Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Local psychiatrist gives tips to manage the holiday blues
What's the Deal: Holiday survival hacks
Girl's inoperable brain tumor disappears, baffling doctors
US surgeon general warns of teen risks from e-cigarettes
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Toddler suffered head trauma, death ruled a homicide
4 now charged in quadruple murder in SW Philadelphia basement
Thief steals car with a trunk full of Christmas gifts
NJ cheesecake company takes fundraising money but doesn't deliver
AccuWeather Alert: Flooding Rains Thursday Afternoon Into Friday
Strath Haven HS students protest students involved in racist letter campaign
Chester Co. DA opens criminal investigation into Sunoco pipelines
Mother tricked into getting out of car in Delco carjacking
Show More
Women are sending love letters to convicted killer Chris Watts
Police respond to domestic issue in Warminster
Children's Place infant snowsuits recalled due to choking hazard
Meek Mill's grandmother's home spray-painted with graffiti in South Philly
Police: 2 suspects sought for burglarizing Evesham Twp. store
More News