Philadelphia prohibiting large public events through February

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia will not permit any large public events for the next several months as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.Action News has learned that order will be in effect through February 28, 2021.The fate of any events that would potentially be impacted - including whether they could be staged without crowds - was not immediately known.That was the case earlier this month when Welcome America went on as a virtual event More details are expected at a city news conference at 1 p.m. You can watch that live on 6abc.com and the 6abc app.Action News reporter Chad Pradelli will be at the news conference and will have more details throughout the day.