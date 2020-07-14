PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia will not permit any large public events for the next several months as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Action News has learned that order will be in effect through February 28, 2021.
The fate of any events that would potentially be impacted - including whether they could be staged without crowds - was not immediately known.
That was the case earlier this month when Welcome America went on as a virtual event.
RELATED: Videos show large block party in Southwest Philadelphia despite COVID-19 guidelines
More details are expected at a city news conference at 1 p.m. You can watch that live on 6abc.com and the 6abc app.
Action News reporter Chad Pradelli will be at the news conference and will have more details throughout the day.
Philadelphia prohibiting large public events through February
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More