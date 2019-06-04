Health & Fitness

Philadelphia ranked No. 1 in 'most bed bug-infested cities list

Shutterstock

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia now holds the dubious distinction as having the worst bed bug problem in the country, according to Terminix.

That's based on the number of service calls conducted last year.

But, Terminix says bed bugs are not only problems at home, they are a serious pest during summer travel.

The company says don't just check hotel room mattresses and sheets for the apple seed-sized bugs, also look for cream-colored nymphs and small translucent eggs.

They recommend hanging all clothing, not using the furniture drawers, storing suitcases on a luggage rack and immediately washing clothes in hot water when you get home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessphiladelphia newsbedbugs
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Numerous Philly officers under investigation for racist, violent posts
'Jeopardy' rumors swirl as Holzhauer approaches record [SPOILER]
Bear sighting creates a stir in Bethlehem neighborhood
Several murals along Manayunk trail hit with graffiti
Name released of Philly firefighter who died at NJ triathlon
3 homes condemned after storm blows through Croydon, Pa.
Administrative leave for Phillies' Herrera extended 2 weeks
Show More
Man stabbed on Rehoboth Beach boardwalk
Nearly 12M Quest Diagnostics patients may be affected in breach
AccuWeather: Clear, Calm and Cool Night, More Sunshine Tuesday
Texas couple dies of mysterious illness on vacation in Fiji
Officer saves sleeping couple from rattlesnake
More TOP STORIES News