City of Philadelphia to allow catered indoor events, increase restaurant and gathering capacity in May

Dr. Farley announces changes to COVID-19 restrictions

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia officials announced on Monday that indoor catered events - including weddings - will soon be allowed, and capacity limits will be increased for restaurants and gatherings in the city.

The following will go into effect on May 7:

RESTAURANTS

Indoor seating:

-All restaurants will be allowed 50% capacity

-Restaurants that meet the city's enhanced ventilation standards can increase to 75%

-Table size increases to 6 people with no requirement diners are from the same household

-Must maintain six feet of distance "chairback to chairback."

Outdoor seating:

-Table size can increase to 10 people

CATERED INDOOR EVENTS

-Allowed to start on May 7 after being banned for more than a year

-Venues allowed 25% occupancy of the space

-Cap of no more than 75 people

-If case rates continue to fall, the limit will increase to 150 people on May 21.

OTHER GATHERINGS AND EVENTS

-Will be in line with Pennsylvania standards

-Increase capacity to 25% capacity indoors

-Increase capacity to 50% capacity outdoors

Philadephia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley strongly encouraged anyone who is participating in higher-risk or higher-density events to be vaccinated first.
