City of Philadelphia to allow catered indoor events, increase restaurant and gathering capacity in May

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia officials announced on Monday that indoor catered events - including weddings - will soon be allowed, and capacity limits will be increased for restaurants and gatherings in the city.The following will go into effect on May 7:-All restaurants will be allowed 50% capacity-Restaurants that meet the city's enhanced ventilation standards can increase to 75%-Table size increases to 6 people with no requirement diners are from the same household-Must maintain six feet of distance "chairback to chairback."-Table size can increase to 10 people-Allowed to start on May 7 after being banned for more than a year-Venues allowed 25% occupancy of the space-Cap of no more than 75 people-If case rates continue to fall, the limit will increase to 150 people on May 21.-Will be in line with Pennsylvania standards-Increase capacity to 25% capacity indoors-Increase capacity to 50% capacity outdoorsPhiladephia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley strongly encouraged anyone who is participating in higher-risk or higher-density events to be vaccinated first.