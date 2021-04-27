PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia officials announced on Monday that indoor catered events - including weddings - will soon be allowed, and capacity limits will be increased for restaurants and gatherings in the city.
The following will go into effect on May 7:
RESTAURANTS
Indoor seating:
-All restaurants will be allowed 50% capacity
-Restaurants that meet the city's enhanced ventilation standards can increase to 75%
-Table size increases to 6 people with no requirement diners are from the same household
-Must maintain six feet of distance "chairback to chairback."
Outdoor seating:
-Table size can increase to 10 people
CATERED INDOOR EVENTS
-Allowed to start on May 7 after being banned for more than a year
-Venues allowed 25% occupancy of the space
-Cap of no more than 75 people
-If case rates continue to fall, the limit will increase to 150 people on May 21.
OTHER GATHERINGS AND EVENTS
-Will be in line with Pennsylvania standards
-Increase capacity to 25% capacity indoors
-Increase capacity to 50% capacity outdoors
Philadephia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley strongly encouraged anyone who is participating in higher-risk or higher-density events to be vaccinated first.
City of Philadelphia to allow catered indoor events, increase restaurant and gathering capacity in May
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More