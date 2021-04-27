Philly COVID: 4,000 doses set to expire Thursday at Pa. Convention Center

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphians in need of a coronavirus vaccine are urged to stop by the Pennsylvania Convention Center this week.The mass vaccination site has 4,000 extra doses that need to be used by Thursday."Come on out and get your vaccine. We're doing dose one of Pfizer and you'll set your second dose appointment here. We encourage all Philadelphians, or if you work in the City of Philadelphia, you're also eligible to get the vaccine," said Charlie Elison with FEMA.There's no appointment necessary.You are asked to arrive before 4 p.m. if you're walking up to the FEMA-run site, says Elison.To learn more about setting up an appointment,