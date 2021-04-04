Philadelphia vaccine rollout begins move to Phase 1c on Monday | What you should know

COVID-19 vaccine

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia will partially move into Phase 1c of its coronavirus vaccine rollout on Monday.

Beginning April 5, four specific groups on the priority list will be prioritized before the other groups in Phase 1c.

The Health Department has asked vaccine providers, including pharmacies, to allow these prioritized groups to set appointments:

- Sanitation workers
- Maintenance and janitorial staff
- Utility workers
- Postal and package delivery workers



"Previously prioritized groups in Philadelphia Phase 1a and 1b are still eligible and are encouraged to seek out vaccination opportunities. Other groups prioritized in Philadelphia Phase 1c, including those in higher education, public-facing finance roles, transportation (including airport and train workers, and taxi and rideshare workers), construction, telecommunications and IT, the press, the legal industry, and public health workers will be made eligible later in April," the city said in a press release on Thursday.

Philadelphia health officials continue to strongly encourage everyone over the age of 65 to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

The announcement came one day after Pennsylvania announced an accelerated timeline that allows for all adults to be eligible for a vaccine by April 19.

Last week, President Joe Biden announced that 90% of adults should be eligible to get a coronavirus vaccine within the next three weeks as well as have a vaccination site within five miles of where they live.

Philadelphia officials said Phase 1c could include 250,000 people.

