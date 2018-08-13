HEALTH & FITNESS

Police ask for help locating missing endangered woman

Police are asking for help locating a missing endangered woman, 21-year-old Kaitlyn Duffin.

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Police are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing endangered woman.

21-year-old Kaitlyn Duffin was last seen at 1 a.m. Thursday, August 9th, 2018, on the 2100 block of North 18th Street in North Philadelphia.

Police say she suffers from bi-polar disorder and is possibly suicidal.

Duffin is described as 5'6 tall, 120 lbs., thin build, light complexion, with red hair.

Anyone with any information on Kaitlyn's whereabouts is asked to contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or 911.

