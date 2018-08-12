Pregnant mother's sleep could impact time of birth

Being pregnant can make for some sleepless nights.
But here's a reason why moms-to-be should try and get shut-eye during pregnancy.
The study published in the journal "Sleep Medicine Reviews" found mothers suffering from sleep apnea, or even poor sleep quality, could increase the likelihood of pre-term birth.
The research did not prove a cause-and-effect relationship, only an association.
