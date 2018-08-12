HEALTHCHECK

Pregnant mother's sleep could impact time of birth

EMBED </>More Videos

Pregnant mother's sleep could impact time of birth. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on August 12, 2018.

Being pregnant can make for some sleepless nights.

But here's a reason why moms-to-be should try and get shut-eye during pregnancy.

The study published in the journal "Sleep Medicine Reviews" found mothers suffering from sleep apnea, or even poor sleep quality, could increase the likelihood of pre-term birth.

The research did not prove a cause-and-effect relationship, only an association.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckpregnant womansleep
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTHCHECK
Study finds those who exercise have better mental health
Research shows most people don't know cancer, inactivity are linked
Recess now mandatory at New Jersey elementary schools
New hope for patients suffering from knee injuries
More healthcheck
HEALTH & FITNESS
Over 400 now sickened from parasite linked to McDonald's salads
Study finds those who exercise have better mental health
Research shows most people don't know cancer, inactivity are linked
Families of bone marrow donor and recipient meet in Wilmington
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Police: Woman abducted from Northeast Philadelphia parking lot
Man shot and killed on front lawn in Woodbury
Police: Armed and dangerous prisoner escapes custody
Authorities probe how airline employee could steal plane
AccuWeather: Pop Up T'Storm
Heavy rain brings flooding concerns in the Delaware Valley
North Philadelphia shooting leaves a man and woman injured
School bus overturns on NJ Turnpike, no serious injuries
Show More
Philly Free Streets, a fun day for families on Broad Street
Philadelphia Eagles' hold open practice Saturday
Tense confrontation amid peaceful vigils in Charlottesville
Bitcoin scammers target wealthy, threaten to expose 'secret'
Tractor-trailer overturns after crashing into broken down car on I-495 in Claymont
More News