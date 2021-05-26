Health & Fitness

New Jersey coronavirus update: Remote work order being lifted, office mask rules changing

EMBED <>More Videos

Remote work order being lifted, office mask rules changing in NJ

NEW JERSEY (WPVI) -- Businesses in New Jersey can call back remote workers and let employees work maskless - if they are vaccinated - beginning June 4, Governor Murphy announced on Wednesday.

"There should never be any stigma against any co-worker who may be fully vaccinated but chooses just to be safe to wear a mask," Murphy said. "We are going to continue requiring state employees to mask up and to keep social distancing at state offices and work sites while we continue to transition back to normal."

EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Murphy says businesses can call back remote workers starting next week



Murphy said the state is rescinding requirements to accommodate remote working arrangements and smaller on-site staff to give employers greater flexibility to bring employees back to in-person working environments.

"We encourage all employers to do the right things for their specific workplaces," he said. "While we are rescinding some requirements, that doesn't mean that we don't expect you to be flexible and to work with employees particularly those who are juggling family obligations such as childcare."



The state is also eliminating the group limits in child-care classes, effective immediately.

Class sizes have been limited to 15 since they reopened in June. Masks are still required.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstrentonhealthnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newscoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Thunderstorms Hitting Parts of Our Area
8 killed in Silicon Valley railyard shooting, shooter dead | LIVE
Woman clinically dead after NJ mass shooting; 2nd arrest made
Police seek suspects who vandalized Holocaust memorial in Center City
Musikfest will be live for 2021 after going virtual last summer
Made in America festival returns to Philly
Philly police announce additional patrols ahead of holiday weekend
Show More
Judge upholds former Penn State president's jail sentence
Southwest flight attendant loses 2 teeth after passenger attacks
Officials investigate Philadelphia rowhome fire as arson
Police ID teen accused of raping woman over 3-hour period
2 teens dead after shootings less than an hour apart
More TOP STORIES News